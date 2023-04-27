Pakistani actress Anoushay Ashraf supports Shaan after he faces flak for Eid post

MUMBAI: Pakistani actress Anoushay Ashraf has come out in support of Bollywood singer Shaan Mukherji after he slammed users who trolled him over his Eid post.

Shaan received backlash after he wished his Instagram followers Eid mubarak last week. He was criticised for wishing people on Eid with a photo of himself wearing a skull cap.

Anoushey Ashraf came out in support and said she was 'sorry for the backlash' he received for his Eid wishes.

Sharing a news article about Shaan, she tweeted: "Dear Shaan, we can't wish Merry Christmas without getting hate too. It's how zealots keep the fear, power and authority over us."

She shared similarities between the two countries.

"They interpret religion as a divider of people and we follow like blind sheep. Sorry for the backlash. Eid mubarak to every human. May artists always bring us closer," Ashraf wrote.

Shaan later shared a clip to explain his Eid post.

(SOURCE: IANS)