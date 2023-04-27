Mithoon, Armaan Malik's 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is about the effects of kindness

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Mithoon and playback singer Armaan Malik have teamed up for 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' which hit the airwaves on Thursday. The music video of the song showcases a butterfly effect of kindness as it passes down from one person to the next, eventually spreading smiles as it makes the world a better place.
The song, which features both the artistes' voices, is in a completely different zone as compared to their earlier songs.
Talking about the track, Armaan Malik said: "I was thrilled to collaborate with Mithoon on our very first single together. While we are known for our individual music sensibilities, 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is the perfect track to bring that contrast together in a beautiful and harmonious melody. I'm truly glad to be a part of such a song."
Mithoon said that the track is an unexpected piece of collaboration as it caught the audience by surprise. He shared: "Audiences must have definitely not expected this one from us but we are happy to bring this kind of soulfulness in a song that will hopefully make an impact and encourage kindness. I have always wanted to write a song like 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' for a long time. The world is in need of kindness and Armaan and I hope to inspire people via this song."
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song has been composed and has its lyrics penned by Mithoon with vocals by both artistes, who also feature together in the touching music video, T-Series' 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is all about humanity, kindness and goodwill.
The song is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
MUMBAI: Singer Ammy Virk and rapper Divine have joined forces for their first-ever collaboration 'Busy Getting Paid'. Divine said: "When Ammy sent me...read more
MUMBAI: More than 1,500 personal items belonging to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are to be auctioned off. The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' singer built up...read more
MUMBAI- Back in Gurugram on popular demand and a first for Mumbai fans, the Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour – India is going to be a ‘Larger Than...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Mithoon and playback singer Armaan Malik have teamed up for 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' which hit the airwaves on Thursday....read more
MUMBAI: Ever since becoming parents, intimacy hasn't been the same for singer Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara. On the April 19 episode of...read more