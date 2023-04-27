RadioandMusic
News |  27 Apr 2023

Ankit Siwach: 'Kenda Hai Tu' is all about loving and forgiving

MUMBAI: Known for his TV shows such as 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh', 'Manmohini', 'Beyhadh 2', and 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', actor Ankit Siwach will now be seen in a music video titled 'Kenda Hai Tu'.

The actor, who was also part of the web series 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', talked about his latest music video, saying: "'Kenda Hai Tu' is a melodious number sung by Pratibha V Sharma. The story revolves around a couple who share a passionate bond while balancing their lives. It's about forgiving and loving. Ishita Raj is my co-stars in this music video," he said.

This is the second time Ankit is working with Pratibha and Bipin Das, director of 'Kenda Hai Tu'. They have earlier worked in his debut music video 'Glass Khaali'.

"What made me take up this project is obviously the beautiful song and my belief in the makers. They are very good at what they do. We bonded while making the first song. This time too things went smoother and everything happened organically," he added.

'Kenda Hai Tu' was shot in Jaipur and Kishangarh in January.

When asked what according to him is the USP of music videos and how according to him they have changed with time, he shared: "I still consider the pop songs till the first decade of 2000s the best. There was uniqueness in those bands, their songs and the way the videos were shot. The look and feel of 99 out of 100 videos is the same now. People have stopped putting in efforts in storytelling and emphasise only on looks and production value. This is absolutely my personal opinion. There is a good market for music videos and I am sure the makers know the best."

While talking about his favourite music video, he said: "There are many, but right now the recent one I can recall is Emraan Hashmi's 'Main Rahun Ya Na Rahun'."

(SOURCE: IANS)

