JACKSON WANG “SLOW” MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Jackson achieved a breakthrough moment during his Weekend One set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by bringing on board R&B sensation Ciara for an unexpected performance “Slow,” and joining her for a performance of “1, 2, Step.” Rolling Stone raved about their collaboration calling it “the surprise duo we never knew we needed.” Following his performance, Jackson trended #1 on Twitter’s worldwide trends. Watch the performance footage here.
Jackson achieved a significant milestone in his career at this year’s Coachella, making history for the second time as the very first Chinese solo artist to perform his own set. In 2022, Jackson was the first-ever Chinese solo artist to perform on the main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set. He will return to the stage this weekend to showcase his extraordinary talent as a live performer. For information, visit www.coachella.com/.
Jackson will kick-off the North American dates for his first-ever tour as a solo act MAGIC MAN World Tour, this Wednesday, April 26th in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall. The limited six-city tour will stop in San Francisco and Chicago, then wrap up on May 11th in New York at the Barclays Center. Later this year, Jackson will embark on additional dates across South America. See below for a complete list of tour dates. For more information, visit tour.jackson-wang.com.
Jackson Wang 2023 Tour Dates
April 26 Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, CA
April 28 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
April 30 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena Vancouver, BC
May 4 Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
May 6 Coca Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON
May 11 Barclays Center New York, NY
May 15 Escapaco Unimed Sao Paulo, BR
May 18 Movistar Arena Buenos Aires, AR
May 22 Movistar Arena Santiago, CL
May 25 Arena CDMX Mexico City, MX
