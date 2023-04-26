Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

MUMBAI: The King of Bhangra, Daler Mehndi, who has ruled every 1990s kid's heart with chartbusters such as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun' and continues to spell his charm even to this with tracks like 'Dangal Title Track' and 'Rang De Basanti', is set to record his new song for the upcoming film 'Six Nine Five (695)'.
The song is titled 'Elaan Kar' and is a prominent part of the film which stars actor Arun Govil, who essayed Lord Ram in the 'Ramayan' TV series. The song attempts to express the struggle of people with regards to Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Mandir. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Ashish Pandit and the music has been composed by Ved Sharma.
Talking about the song, Daler Mehndi said, "I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. The storyline of the film really touched my heart. Society needs to watch the history of our country and the struggle we have gone through. This track connects the dots for this film and I am glad to be part of it. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."
Apart from Arun Govil, actors like Ashok Samarth, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Gajendra Chauhan will be part of the film. Recently, the film started its shoot in Ayodhya, in the presence of the film's producer, writer, and conceptualiser Shyam Chawla, director Yogesh Bhardwaj, co producer Rajneesh Berry along with Arun Govil.
The film is being made under the banner of Shadani Films Production and will have a nationwide theatrical release in 2023.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
MUMBAI: Singer, actor, producer and activist Harry Belafonte, who spawned a calypso craze in the U.S. with his music and blazed new trails for...read more
MUMBAI: A local music streaming service named Melon said on Wednesday that it has created a forest named after the K-pop supergroup BTS as part of...read more
MUMBAI: Manu Kaushish, President of Create Music Group India, has been featured once again on the prestigious Billboard International Power Players...read more
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan recently performed in his housemate Abdu Rozik's hometown Dubai with actress Sunny Leone. The 19-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift is "totally fine" despite a noticeable open wound on her hand. One day after her fans noticed that she was performing in...read more