Billboard features Manu Kaushish for the second time consecutively on the 2023 Billboard International Power Players List

MUMBAI: Manu Kaushish, President of Create Music Group India, has been featured once again on the prestigious Billboard International Power Players List. This is the second year in a row in which Manu has been recognized for his outstanding contribution to the music industry in India and on the global stage.
Manu's recognition in Billboard's 9th annual list, alongside other influential industry leaders from across the globe, cements his position as a seasoned veteran of the music industry. With over two decades of experience in digital content monetization and distribution, Manu has been instrumental in bringing music from India into the digital world. He made history by entering into the first major digital monetization deal for Indian content on RealNetworks, paving the way for Indian music to be heard by audiences across the globe.
Subsequently, he built companies that brought music from India to platforms including Apple and Spotify and entered into one of the first major video monetization deals for Indian content on YouTube. He has built and sold 3 media companies and has been an investor and advisor in the technology, media, and private equity space.
Speaking on the accolade received, Manu Kaushish, President, Create Music Group India, said “It’s truly an honour to be featured on Billboard’s International Power Players List two years in a row. As the music industry evolves and Indian music becomes more mainstream globally, we look forward to releasing more iconic cross-border music collaborations between our US and South Asian artists in 2023.”.
Alexandre Williams, Co-founder and COO of Create Music Group said “With an unwavering dedication to understanding the intricacies of the market and harnessing the power of analytics, Manu has proven that success in music can be driven by science and creativity”.
Create Music Group is a data-driven media and technology company that was founded in 2015. In 2020, the company was named #2 on the INC 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US. Create works with some of the world's most prominent artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and Tory Lanez. The company also owns several media properties, including Flighthouse, the #1 channel on TikTok, The Nations network of influencer channels and numerous top Instagram channels, comprising an audience of over 400 million global followers. With such a strong foundation, Create is well-positioned to continue revolutionizing the music industry and breaking new ground in the years to come.
