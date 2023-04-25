Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel yet another gig

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith (30) has apologised to his fans after being forced to cancel another concert due to a mystery illness.
The 'Unholy' singer revealed that he would not be able to perform at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday as he and his team are unwell, Mirror.co.uk' reports.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Stay With Me' singer apologised to his fans and revealed that tickets are still valid for the new concert date.
"Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023. It's so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don't want you to experience it at anything less," Sam wrote.
He added: "Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you. All previous tickets are still valid for the new date. For more information, go to my website www.samsmithworld.com. All my love, Sam X."
Sam's gig cancellation came after the group pulled out of performing in Glasgow over the weekend.
(SOURCE: IANS)
