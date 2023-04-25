RadioandMusic
News |  25 Apr 2023

France-based, Veteran Indian DJ Producer Rummy Sharma brings a one-of-a-kind Music Production, Performance & Education initiative - THE BOOTCAMP to Goa in May; feat. Internationally and Nationally renowned mentors

MUMBAI: The Bootcamp- Goa, is the brainchild of one of the country’s pioneering electronic music DJ Producers Rummy Sharma.

A one-of-a-kind ‘Music Production and Performance Education Camp- a lot like Vibrato, the very first electronic music festival of India which was also created by Sharma in 2000 - the Bootcamp boats of a robust and very impressive line-up of Mentors, starting with the now Bardot-France-based Techno pioneer Rummy Sharma - who has the distinction of being the only Indian DJ Producer to ever play the world-renowned Berlin Love Parade, among many his many other achievements of course.

The line-up of mentors well-known and respected electronic artists across the world as well as India, such as: Alex Kid, CYRK, Tom Wax, (Germany), Mick Wilson (DJ Mag, Ibiza), Stelios Vassiloudis (Greece), Arjun Vagale, Tuhin Mehta, Audio Units, Aud/Dio/Gramme + Syncsytem, DJ Skip, MASH, Navendu Malik, Film.

The Bootcamp Goa is definitely a rare opportunity for Indian Music producers and performers to learn from the best. Rummy elaborates, “In the 90's, the concept of Electronic music production schools and formal education did not exist. My generation and I had to learn everything through whatever we witnessed and experienced. I strongly feel that now the new generation should take advantage of the information and knowledge and experience that their predecessors possess. With that in mind I’ve put together an amazing line of the top guys from each of their fields in Europe and India to host this Education camp. Since technology is making a huge difference in the way we make, perform and consume music, the ones who don’t embrace the change will vanish sooner than later. The Equipment, the mentors, the programme... are all very very unique. This is definitely the USP of this Bootcamp,” concludes the Delhi-hailing, Bordeaux, France-based veteran.

May 15 to May 19, 2023, GOA, INDIA

THE BOOTCAMP Rummy Sharma
