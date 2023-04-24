Vaarun Bhagat's Hot Monochrome Look Leaves Female Fans Gushing; Check Out Some Thirsty Comments Now!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and trending names in the OTT entertainment industry right now is none other than Vaarun Bhagat. The internet has gone insane over the actor's performance in the series as well as his devastatingly handsome looks and appearances. Check out some of the thirsty comments by his female fans over his latest pic now!

Vaarun Bhagat has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Perhaps it's his incredible acting ability while playing some of the most memorable characters, like Lucky in Undekhi, or his perfect bone structure. Maybe it's his lustrous locks of hair. It could also be the fact that he looks like the subject of a Renaissance painting coming to life. For all the Vaarun Bhagat fans out there, these thirsty comments on the actor's latest pic will totally speak to you.

Recently, Vaarun Bhagat took to his Instagram to share a photo dump from his latest shoot. In the photos, Vaarun can be seen donning a black roll neck jumper and a black overcoat. The actor also accessorized this look with a cool pair of sunglasses, silver earrings, and a locket. As soon as the actor posted this photo, fans started rolling in with fire and heart emojis. One fan commented, "That devilish look, ufffff". One fan said, "We dont deserve youuu" another added, "you are like a hot chocolate fudge on a cold winters night" . A user wrote, "FFS STOP BEING SO SEXY, MY HEART CANT TAKE ITTT" while one said, "OHH MY GODD!! You were so hot in undekhi can't take my eyes off u"

These comments about fans crushing on Vaarun Bhagat completely capture the devotion of his fandom, and IMO, they're so relatable