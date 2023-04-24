RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2023 14:37 |  By RnMTeam

Vaarun Bhagat's Hot Monochrome Look Leaves Female Fans Gushing; Check Out Some Thirsty Comments Now!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and trending names in the OTT entertainment industry right now is none other than Vaarun Bhagat. The internet has gone insane over the actor's performance in the series as well as his devastatingly handsome looks and appearances. Check out some of the thirsty comments by his female fans over his latest pic now!

Vaarun Bhagat has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Perhaps it's his incredible acting ability while playing some of the most memorable characters, like Lucky in Undekhi, or his perfect bone structure. Maybe it's his lustrous locks of hair. It could also be the fact that he looks like the subject of a Renaissance painting coming to life. For all the Vaarun Bhagat fans out there, these thirsty comments on the actor's latest pic will totally speak to you.

Recently, Vaarun Bhagat took to his Instagram to share a photo dump from his latest shoot. In the photos, Vaarun can be seen donning a black roll neck jumper and a black overcoat. The actor also accessorized this look with a cool pair of sunglasses, silver earrings, and a locket. As soon as the actor posted this photo, fans started rolling in with fire and heart emojis. One fan commented, "That devilish look, ufffff". One fan said, "We dont deserve youuu" another added, "you are like a hot chocolate fudge on a cold winters night" . A user wrote, "FFS STOP BEING SO SEXY, MY HEART CANT TAKE ITTT" while one said, "OHH MY GODD!! You were so hot in undekhi can't take my eyes off u"

These comments about fans crushing on Vaarun Bhagat completely capture the devotion of his fandom, and IMO, they're so relatable

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 24 Apr 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Roger Daltrey) - Releases New Single "Alien" via Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Seventeen is 'more confident than ever' before release of new EP

MUMBAI: Leading K-pop boy group Seventeen showed strong confidence in the quality of its new EP 'FML', on Monday, as the album is set to drop later in the day.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

MUMBAI: The rights of three songs from iconic 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical 'The Sound of Music' have been acquired by Indian film 'Music School'.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his latest track 'Sanak'.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

MUMBAI: The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India, recently signed a historic agreement with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

top# 5 articles

1
From Journalism & Mass Communication Course to Own Viewfinder Production Company: A Journey of Persistence and Passion

MUMBAI: A former journalism and mass communication student defied the odds and established his production company, Viewfinder. With a three-year...read more

2
Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

MUMBAI: The rights of three songs from iconic 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical 'The Sound of Music' have been acquired by Indian film 'Music...read more

3
Papon to score music for upcoming film Assamese Film "Sati Sadhani"

MUMBAI: Ace singer and musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice has not only delivered numerous hit songs as a singer but has...read more

4
Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his...read more

5
Jaipur singer Bhawna Sharma's Latest Cover Song "GhodeyPe Sawar" Highlights the Universal Language of Music

MUMBAI: Jaipur-based multilingual music artist Bhawna Sharma's latest single "Ghodey Pe Sawar" has made waves in the music industry. The unique...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games