Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his latest track 'Sanak'.
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Instagram, where he posted a note and apologised. The track had received backlash for using a deities name along with objectionable words.
Badshah mentioned that he has already taken "proactive measures" to change some words and would never cause offense to anyone "wilingly or unknowingly."
He wrote in the note: "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments."
"I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone."
He added that the replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms.
"I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection. Love Badshah," the note read.
(SOURCE: IANS)
