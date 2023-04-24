RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2023 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his latest track 'Sanak'.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Instagram, where he posted a note and apologised. The track had received backlash for using a deities name along with objectionable words.

Badshah mentioned that he has already taken "proactive measures" to change some words and would never cause offense to anyone "wilingly or unknowingly."

He wrote in the note: "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments."

"I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone."

He added that the replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms.

"I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection. Love Badshah," the note read.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Aditya Prateek Singh Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 24 Apr 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Roger Daltrey) - Releases New Single "Alien" via Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Seventeen is 'more confident than ever' before release of new EP

MUMBAI: Leading K-pop boy group Seventeen showed strong confidence in the quality of its new EP 'FML', on Monday, as the album is set to drop later in the day.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

MUMBAI: The rights of three songs from iconic 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical 'The Sound of Music' have been acquired by Indian film 'Music School'.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

MUMBAI: The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India, recently signed a historic agreement with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

Falguni Pathak to appear on 'Pandya Store' for a wedding sequence

MUMBAI: Popular singer Falguni Pathak, who is known for her tracks like 'Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein', 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai', 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye', 'Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani', and 'Sawaan Mein', is all set to grace the family drama 'Pandya Store' for a wedding sequence.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

top# 5 articles

1
From Journalism & Mass Communication Course to Own Viewfinder Production Company: A Journey of Persistence and Passion

MUMBAI: A former journalism and mass communication student defied the odds and established his production company, Viewfinder. With a three-year...read more

2
Papon to score music for upcoming film Assamese Film "Sati Sadhani"

MUMBAI: Ace singer and musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice has not only delivered numerous hit songs as a singer but has...read more

3
Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes showered Camila Cabello with literal flowers amid speculation of their reconciled romance following their Coachella...read more

4
Vaarun Bhagat's Hot Monochrome Look Leaves Female Fans Gushing; Check Out Some Thirsty Comments Now!

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and trending names in the OTT entertainment industry right now is none other than Vaarun Bhagat. The internet has...read more

5
Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah has come out with an apology on social media after drawing flak for mentioning lord Shiva's name in his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games