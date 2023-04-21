RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2023 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

MUMBAI: Sufi singer-composer Bismil is set to embark on a global tour of 'Bismil ki Mehfil'. The tour will cover ten cities across the US and Canada.

The tour will start on April 27 in New York, followed by Houston, Dallas, New Jersey, Bay Area, Manhattan, Toronto, Raleigh and Washington. It will end in Atlanta on May 14, 2023.

During the tour, Bismil and his team will be seen performing nostalgic renditions of some of his most popular songs and serenading audiences with a selection of all-time golden oldies and world-renowned ghazals during the tour.

Celebrating Eid with the announcement, Bismil said: "This will be my first tour in the US. I'll make sure to offer the audience a one-of-a-kind experience that will make them instantly groove to my live Sufi and Folk music performances. This is a great opportunity to bind people across the country through Sufi and ghazal nights and I am looking forward to performing for them and taking Indian music to a global level."

'Bismil Ki Mehfil' tour is organised by JR Production INC by Priaa Haider and Celebbazaar by Abhishek Singh.

(SOURCE: IANS)

