BTS' Suga drops 1st official solo album 'D-Day'

MUMBAI: K-pop superband BTS member Suga on Friday released his first official solo album 'D-Day', under a stage name for his individual project, Agust D.
Unveiled simultaneously with the album was the music video for its lead track, 'Haegeum', reports Yonhap.
When his unofficial mix tapes are included, 'D-Day' marks Suga's first solo project in three years since 'D-2' in 2020. The album also marks the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2'.
The new album consists of 10 songs, including 'Haegeum', the pre-released song 'People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)', 'D-Day', 'Huh?! (Feat. J-Hope)', 'Amygdala', 'SDL', 'Interlude: Dawn' and 'Snooze (Feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Kim Woo-sung of The Rose)'.
Also among the 10 was 'Life Goes On', in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name according to his own sensibilities, according to BigHit Music.
The album carries the message of prioritising 'me' and 'now' in an era where there is an overwhelming amount of fast and extensive information.
Suga wrote and composed all the songs on the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story.
The music video for 'Haegeum' features a tightly woven storyline and dramatic elements that are highlighted in an overall atmosphere reminiscent of a film noir. Of note, Suga acts as two similar but different characters.
Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour, titled 'Suga | Agust D-Day Tour,' starting with Belmont Park in San Diego this coming Wednesday and Thursday (local time), which will also take him to other cities in the United States, as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.
Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: On April 16th, multi-talented Asian Superstar, Jackson Wang took to the stage at Coachella 2023, the world's largest outdoor music festival....read more
MUMBAI: Following her first release of the year, a club-ready cut titled Indulgence, Nora En Pure harks back to her roots and introduces her latest...read more
MUMBAI: India’s most streamed female artist Asees Kaur releases a roaring revolution, a boss lady anthem, “I don't give a*”.“I don't give a*” is a...read more
MUMBAI: India’s most loved rock pop band Sanam has been basking in the glory of their recently released chartbuster Aur Iss Dil Mein. The band has...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop superband BTS member Suga on Friday released his first official solo album 'D-Day', under a stage name for his individual project,...read more