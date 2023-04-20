RadioandMusic
News |  20 Apr 2023

Ron Gallo 'SOCIAL METEOR' Book out today via kill rock stars

Ron Gallo is a tireless creator who uses his artistic pursuits to comment on political, social and environmental issues with the hope of driving change while finding a way to laugh at the absurdity of it all. Today, Gallo has released the SOCIAL METEOR book, his debut literary pursuit and a companion piece to his latest album FOREGROUND MUSIC out now on Kill Rock Stars. FLAUNT caught up with the prolific punk about his new album and book, revealing several preview pages from the 106-page artistic collection.

Fans around the world are invited to celebrate the release of SOCIAL METEOR with a special rooftop concert film livestream, book reading and fan Q&A event on April 25 @ 1pmPT/4pmET. The film captures Gallo’s electrifying performance as he performs his new FOREGROUND MUSIC LP in full. Earlier this month, Gallo brought his electrifying garage-punk swagger to incredible crowds down the east coast, earning acclaim spanning Rolling Stone, KUTX, Consequence, LADYGUNN, WXPN, The Aquarian, Nashville Scene, and more. The global tour continues through Europe and comes back to the US for a west coast run this fall.

Gallo infuses FOREGROUND MUSIC with a joyful charm, one that comes from a sincere place of love for people and protecting the things we hold sacred. By the end of the politically-charged, blistering garage-punk album Ron Gallo makes a staggering and life-affirming conclusion: “The world is completely fucked, but the universe is inside you.”

Gallo has earned a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Twin Peaks, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Caroline Rose, Wilco, J. Mascis, Courtney Barnett, and Post Animal. He has also made festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop, Osheaga, Shakey Knees, Best Kept Secret, Levitation, Forecastle, and Hangout.

Album Singles: “ENTITLED MAN” “ANYTHING BUT THIS” “FOREGROUND MUSIC

"YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS" “AT LEAST I’M DANCING” “BIG TRUCK ENERGY

Ron Gallo Parquet Courts Ty Segall Hurray For the Riff Raff Twin Peaks music
