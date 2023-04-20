Ron Gallo 'SOCIAL METEOR' Book out today via kill rock stars

Ron Gallo is a tireless creator who uses his artistic pursuits to comment on political, social and environmental issues with the hope of driving change while finding a way to laugh at the absurdity of it all. Today, Gallo has released the SOCIAL METEOR book, his debut literary pursuit and a companion piece to his latest album FOREGROUND MUSIC out now on Kill Rock Stars. FLAUNT caught up with the prolific punk about his new album and book, revealing several preview pages from the 106-page artistic collection.
Fans around the world are invited to celebrate the release of SOCIAL METEOR with a special rooftop concert film livestream, book reading and fan Q&A event on April 25 @ 1pmPT/4pmET. The film captures Gallo’s electrifying performance as he performs his new FOREGROUND MUSIC LP in full. Earlier this month, Gallo brought his electrifying garage-punk swagger to incredible crowds down the east coast, earning acclaim spanning Rolling Stone, KUTX, Consequence, LADYGUNN, WXPN, The Aquarian, Nashville Scene, and more. The global tour continues through Europe and comes back to the US for a west coast run this fall.
Gallo infuses FOREGROUND MUSIC with a joyful charm, one that comes from a sincere place of love for people and protecting the things we hold sacred. By the end of the politically-charged, blistering garage-punk album Ron Gallo makes a staggering and life-affirming conclusion: “The world is completely fucked, but the universe is inside you.”
Gallo has earned a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Twin Peaks, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Caroline Rose, Wilco, J. Mascis, Courtney Barnett, and Post Animal. He has also made festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop, Osheaga, Shakey Knees, Best Kept Secret, Levitation, Forecastle, and Hangout.
Album Singles: “ENTITLED MAN” “ANYTHING BUT THIS” “FOREGROUND MUSIC”
"YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS" “AT LEAST I’M DANCING” “BIG TRUCK ENERGY”
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
L.A. Project has a solid new EP “Electric Life” coming out July 223 and leading up to it, they are releasing their single “Come Alive”. The...read more
MUMBAI: Following her first release of the year, a club-ready cut titled Indulgence, Nora En Pure harks back to her roots and introduces her latest...read more
MUMBAI: With his new album, Never Enough, set to release May 12, MCA Nashville multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another...read more
MUMBAI: When you start getting romantic feelings for someone, you might feel a surge of passion that comes from feeling a strong connection with...read more
MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani...read more