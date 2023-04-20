RadioandMusic
News |  20 Apr 2023

Nora En Pure Provides Sonic Bliss With Spring Embers Out Now On Enormous Tunes

MUMBAI: Following her first release of the year, a club-ready cut titled Indulgence, Nora En Pure harks back to her roots and introduces her latest original record on Enormous Tunes, Spring Embers.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Spring Embers

Opening with delicate piano keys, rhythmic percussion and soaring vocals, Spring Embers takes your breath away with its pure and organic presence. Floating across a gentle deep house bassline, the track emanates a chill-out atmosphere that will help the listener reset and clear their mind with its soothing melodies and enlightening samples. Touching base with Nora En Pure’s sonic origins, her inimitable sound beams out of Spring Embers and will undoubtedly become a new fan favourite over the months to come.

Gracing stages all around the globe over the past few months, Nora En Pure is heading back to North America for a string of epic shows. Returning to the iconic Yuma Tent at Coachella, she will be playing at the festival on Friday 14 and Friday 21, and making appearances at Day Club in Palm Springs on Sunday 16 and Sound in LA on Saturday 22. Resuming her Las Vegas residency, she will be performing during EDC Week at Marquee Dayclub on May 21. With plenty of other shows to be announced both in the US and in Europe, check her BandsInTown for the full list. Dedicating more time to the studio with scattered touring breaks, the Helvetic Nerd has more new music on the horizon, which will be coming out on her home imprint Enormous Tunes very soon.

 

