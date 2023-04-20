RadioandMusic
News |  20 Apr 2023 20:36 |  By RnMTeam

Jackson Wang and Ciara wow the crowds at Coachella 2023 and premiere Remix of XG's LEFT RIGHT

MUMBAI: On April 16th, multi-talented Asian Superstar, Jackson Wang took to the stage at Coachella 2023, the world's largest outdoor music festival. In 2022, Jackson became the first Chinese solo artist to perform on Coachella's main stage, blowing away the crowds at 88rising’s "Head In The Clouds Forever" stage - delivering a performance that trended worldwide on Twitter.

On yesterday's stage, Ciara appeared as a surprise guest, performing a medley of her own hit tracks as well as debuting a new collab with Jackson Wang.

The biggest surprise of this performance was when Jackson Wang and Ciara hit the audience with a remix of XG's ‘LEFT RIGHT’. The track is XG's latest release and has become a hit in the US, charting on the ‘Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart’ for seven consecutive weeks; a first both for a Japanese female artist and a Japanese group. The Jackson Wang and Ciara performance amped up the audience, adding original new lyrics to the XG track.

On April 7th, XG released a remix of ‘SHOOTING STAR’ featuring American rapper RICO NASTY. Fans eagerly await news about the possible release of a ‘LEFT RIGHT’ remix.

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

On March 18 2022, they will become the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

Jackson Wang Ciara Coachella XG
