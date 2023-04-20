RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Apr 2023 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'

MUMBAI: Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track '72 Seasons' is the heavy metal band's first full length collection of new material since 2016's 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos.

'72 Seasons' has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as 'If Darkness Had a Son', 'Screaming Suicide' and first single 'Lux Aterna'.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
James Hetfield Lars Ulrich music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Apr 2023

Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, leaving the audience in awe of the stupendous performances by some of the greatest maestros of Indian classical music.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

D4VD unveils new single 'Sleep Well'

MUMBAI: Today, 18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well” (Listen and watch HERE), The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Inters

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Mantra's detective audio series 'Bhaskar Bose' wins GOLD at the New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals 2023- Radio Awards announced the season’s winners recently on the 18th April 2023 at the virtual Storytellers Gala.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI : Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' from the 1977 film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

top# 5 articles

1
Afrorave Prodigy Rema To Tour India In May 2023

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Afrobeats is fast-becoming one of the biggest genres in the world of music and to celebrate this centre stage moment, homegrown...read more

2
Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.The record has produced tracks...read more

3
K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that...read more

4
Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani...read more

5
D4VD unveils new single 'Sleep Well'

MUMBAI: Today, 18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well” (Listen and watch HERE), The track is a highlight off...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games