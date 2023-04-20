Foo Fighters releases first album since Taylor Hawkins' death

MUMBAI: Foo Fighters has announced its first album since the sudden death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, reports 'Variety'. 'But Here We Are' is set to arrive on June 2, with its lead single, 'Rescued', available now.
"A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, 'But Here We Are' is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family," a media release from the Seattle-based rock group said, according to 'Variety'.
"Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, 'But Here We Are' opens with newly released lead single 'Rescued', the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between," the release added.
The drummer on the new song is not identified and does not sound like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who has concentrated on singing and rhythm guitar since he formed the band in 1995, but occasionally gets behind the kit, continues 'Variety'. In fact, it sounds like Josh Freese, who has been widely tipped as the band's next drummer, although no announcement has been made and reps for the group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday morning.
The band has scheduled months of tour dates, beginning in New Hampshire (USA) on May 24, and looks likely to spend most of the rest of the year on the road.
Hawkins died on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50 before the band was set to perform at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, adds 'Variety'. Hawkins had been the drummer for Foo Fighters since 1997, joining the band after touring with Alanis Morissette.
He and Grohl were especially close, with the frontman describing Hawkins in his memoir 'The Storyteller' as "my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet."
(SOURCE: IANS)
