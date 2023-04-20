RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Apr 2023 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

D4VD unveils new single 'Sleep Well'

MUMBAI: Today, 18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well” (Listen and watch HERE), The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope (pre-save HERE).

“Sleep Well” is an enchanting ballad that opens the listener to a new side of d4vd. Woozy instrumentals blend harmoniously with d4vd’s lovesick lyrics epitomizing romance with a teenage fervor. It marks a shift in sound from previous singles, offering stripped-down vocals that allow his falsetto range to shine. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops. Watch the video HERE.

Petals to Thorns EP, is primed to be a groundbreaking debut captivating listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock and grunge. The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum “Romantic Homicide,” a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold “Here With Me,” a slow-building beachy ballad. The EP also includes his most recent releases, “Worthless,” and “Placebo Effect,” as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd's innovative sound. The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals. After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister's closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd's sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today's emerging artists.

D4vd’s summer tour dates are in celebration of the upcoming project. His headline shows earlier this year as part of “The Root Of It All” tour sold out immediately. These new summer dates will revisit major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues. Kicking off on May 28th at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK with stops across Europe, d4vd will return to the US with a hometown show at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on June 25th. Completely selling out several markets during the initial pre-sale, he has added new dates in New York City and Los Angeles. See full routing below.

 

Tags
D4VD Sleep Well music
Related news
 | 20 Apr 2023

Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, leaving the audience in awe of the stupendous performances by some of the greatest maestros of Indian classical music.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Mantra's detective audio series 'Bhaskar Bose' wins GOLD at the New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals 2023- Radio Awards announced the season’s winners recently on the 18th April 2023 at the virtual Storytellers Gala.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI : Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' from the 1977 film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin was found dead at his home by his manager in the Gangnam district of Seoul and the manager immediately alerted the police.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

top# 5 articles

1
Afrorave Prodigy Rema To Tour India In May 2023

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Afrobeats is fast-becoming one of the biggest genres in the world of music and to celebrate this centre stage moment, homegrown...read more

2
Foo Fighters releases first album since Taylor Hawkins' death

MUMBAI: Foo Fighters has announced its first album since the sudden death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, reports 'Variety'. 'But Here...read more

3
K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that...read more

4
Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.The record has produced tracks...read more

5
Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'

MUMBAI: Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games