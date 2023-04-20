Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, leaving the audience in awe of the stupendous performances by some of the greatest maestros of Indian classical music. This year marked the festival's tenth anniversary, and the LNJ Bhilwara Group promised to continue preserving India's rich musical heritage.

Renowned musicians gave performances at the festival, including Padma Shri Smt. Aruna Sairam, Shri Vinayak Chittar, and Pt. Mukul Shivputra, who honoured his late father, the late Pt. Kumar Gandharva, on the occasion of his birth centenary. Classical music fans from all over the nation attended the festival, where they were treated to a musical extravaganza unlike any other.

Padma Shri Smt. ArunaSairam gave a mesmerizing vocal performance on the festival's opening day, enthralling the crowd with her heartfelt renditions. The second day's sitar performance by Shri VinayakChittar, who is a master of the instrument, captivated the audience. The festival's high point was Pt. Mukul Shivputra's tribute to his father, in which he led the audience on a musical adventure while showcasing his extraordinary talent and continuing his father's legacy. In true musical style, the 100th birth anniversary of Pt. Kumar Gandharva's birth was celebrated.

The chairman of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, was truly happy with the event’s outcome. “We have been conducting this event for a decade, and each event fills me with a greater sense of joy." Mr. Jhunjhunwala also added, “We’ve had some of the greatest musical maestros on stage, and this year we had some of the finest to ever grace the stage, and this event has been truly a gala and an experience for everyone who attended, including the organisers.”

Bhilwara Sur Sangam has been instrumental in providing a platform for maestros of Indian classical music and continues to inspire and promote the genre to a wider audience. The festival has become a landmark event in the Indian classical music calendar, and this year's edition was no different, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who attended.

The event was a huge success, with many praising the artists and the entire setup of the program. The organisers look forward to many more Bhilwara Sur Sangam events and milestones to come.