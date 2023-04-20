RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Apr 2023 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, leaving the audience in awe of the stupendous performances by some of the greatest maestros of Indian classical music. This year marked the festival's tenth anniversary, and the LNJ Bhilwara Group promised to continue preserving India's rich musical heritage.

Renowned musicians gave performances at the festival, including Padma Shri Smt. Aruna Sairam, Shri Vinayak Chittar, and Pt. Mukul Shivputra, who honoured his late father, the late Pt. Kumar Gandharva, on the occasion of his birth centenary. Classical music fans from all over the nation attended the festival, where they were treated to a musical extravaganza unlike any other.

Padma Shri Smt. ArunaSairam gave a mesmerizing vocal performance on the festival's opening day, enthralling the crowd with her heartfelt renditions. The second day's sitar performance by Shri VinayakChittar, who is a master of the instrument, captivated the audience. The festival's high point was Pt. Mukul Shivputra's tribute to his father, in which he led the audience on a musical adventure while showcasing his extraordinary talent and continuing his father's legacy. In true musical style, the 100th birth anniversary of Pt. Kumar Gandharva's birth was celebrated.

The chairman of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, was truly happy with the event’s outcome. “We have been conducting this event for a decade, and each event fills me with a greater sense of joy." Mr. Jhunjhunwala also added, “We’ve had some of the greatest musical maestros on stage, and this year we had some of the finest to ever grace the stage, and this event has been truly a gala and an experience for everyone who attended, including the organisers.”

Bhilwara Sur Sangam has been instrumental in providing a platform for maestros of Indian classical music and continues to inspire and promote the genre to a wider audience. The festival has become a landmark event in the Indian classical music calendar, and this year's edition was no different, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who attended.

The event was a huge success, with many praising the artists and the entire setup of the program. The organisers look forward to many more Bhilwara Sur Sangam events and milestones to come.

Tags
Bhilwara Sur Sangam Aruna Sairam Kumar Gandharva music
Related news
 | 20 Apr 2023

Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

D4VD unveils new single 'Sleep Well'

MUMBAI: Today, 18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well” (Listen and watch HERE), The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Inters

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Mantra's detective audio series 'Bhaskar Bose' wins GOLD at the New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals 2023- Radio Awards announced the season’s winners recently on the 18th April 2023 at the virtual Storytellers Gala.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI : Singer Sanam Puri spoke about recreating the romantic track 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' from the 1977 film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' and said that the track will give the perfect vintage feel with a modern touch.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2023

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin was found dead at his home by his manager in the Gangnam district of Seoul and the manager immediately alerted the police.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

top# 5 articles

1
Afrorave Prodigy Rema To Tour India In May 2023

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Afrobeats is fast-becoming one of the biggest genres in the world of music and to celebrate this centre stage moment, homegrown...read more

2
K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

MUMBAI: K-pop star Moonbin of the boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home. He was 25 years old. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that...read more

3
Bhilwara Sur Sangam celebrates Ten Years, successfully concludes event

MUMBAI: Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the eagerly anticipated music festival from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, came to an end on April 17, 2023, at the Kamani...read more

4
Metallica new album 72 Seasons- Out now

MUMBAI: Metallica have released their phenomenal 12th studio album, 72 Seasons via their own Blackened Recordings.The record has produced tracks...read more

5
Foo Fighters releases first album since Taylor Hawkins' death

MUMBAI: Foo Fighters has announced its first album since the sudden death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, reports 'Variety'. 'But Here...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games