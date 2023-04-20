Afrorave Prodigy Rema To Tour India In May 2023

MUMBAI: Undoubtedly, Afrobeats is fast-becoming one of the biggest genres in the world of music and to celebrate this centre stage moment, homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer’s 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’ and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

Having cemented his reputation as one of the hottest names in Afrobeats, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India will play multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

An excited Rema states, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborates, “Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf. We believe Afro music is here to stay and dominate not just the airwaves and charts but also the live music festival industry. We are looking at capitalising on the Afro music market which remains relatively untapped in the concerts and live events space in India since there is a massive potential for this genre to be on par with the dance music, rock and pop genre.”

Speaking about how the Afrobeats movement is enjoying its fair share of spotlight Solomon Sonaiya, Founder, Afrodesh adds, “India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India.”

Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams— released two new solo singles, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’ as his first set of music of 2023. The double-drop came on the heels of his headlining performing slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.

2022 was also a blockbuster year for the Afrorave star. His debut 16-track album ‘Rave & Roses’ released last March debuted on Billboard World Albums at spot #7 and garnered over more than a billion streams across all streaming platforms in less than a year. Since its release, 'Calm Down' has enjoyed massive international success. It's currently the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube and it has also surpassed a billion streams across all platforms. The smash hit has also earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries. His global treks across Australia, UK, Europe and US marked a major career milestone for him as he proved himself as an artist on a trans-continental trajectory.

The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of ‘Rave & Roses’ which he will release later this year/

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.

Tickets for the Mumbai show go live on www.insider.com at 12 noon IST today. Prices start INR 999.00 upwards.