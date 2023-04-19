Rayben highly anticipated single ‘CHAPTER 3’

MUMBAI: Mexican DJ and Producer Rayben is thrilled to announce the release of ‘Chapter 3’, the latest installment in her “Chapters” project. Released via Selective Hearing, this latest offering is an empowering hymn that celebrates four incredible women who are breaking taboos about beauty and female identity and is available everywhere now.

Featuring EMJAY, Mathilde Sobrino, and FLVCKKA, ‘Chapter 3’ is a powerful anthem that highlights the strength, courage, and beauty of women everywhere. With lyrics that are both moving and inspiring, this track is a tribute to women who are unapologetically themselves and who are not afraid to challenge societal norms.

The track opens with EMJAY, one of Mexico’s most promising trap stars, who delivers a powerful line that speaks to the struggles that women face in the music industry. “Que por ser morra dicen que no puedo rapear,” she raps, which translates to “people say that I can’t rap because I’m a woman.” This line serves as a powerful reminder of the unique challenges that are faced by women in the music industry, highlighting the extra strength and determination required to succeed.

Mathilde Sobrino then comes in with her mighty and unique voice to sing the chorus. Her vocals are both soulful and powerful, and they perfectly capture the spirit of the song. The chorus is a rallying cry for women everywhere to embrace their individuality and to never let anyone dull their shine.

The track ends with energetic bars from FLVCKKA, who delivers a powerful message about the importance of self-confidence and self-belief. “Not everyone can make a whole scene mad by just entering a room,” she raps, reminding listeners that true power comes from within.

“Chapter 3 is a tribute to women who are not afraid to be themselves and challenge the norm. We wanted to create a powerful and uplifting hymn that celebrates the beauty of diversity and the strength of women who break barriers and pave the way for others.” Rayben

Rayben’s “Chapters” project has been a huge success, with each release garnering critical acclaim and amassing a large following of fans. ‘Chapter 3’ is sure to be a hit with fans of Rayben’s music, as well as with anyone who appreciates uplifting and empowering music.