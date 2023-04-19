Priscilla Block Teams with DJ/Producer Duo VAVO For Spring Break ’23 Remixes

MUMBAI: Ever since busting onto the Country music scene and inviting us all to the Block Party, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Priscilla Block, has brought her own brand of energetic, fun-loving music to the next generation of Country music fans. Her poolside party anthems such as “My Bar,” “Off The Deep End,” and “Couple Spring Breaks Back” have captured the youthful spirit of the sun-soaked season. Now, Block has teamed up with DJ and Producer duo, VAVO, for a high-octane collection of some of her fan-favorite hits, Spring Break ’23 Remixes, that are certain to keep the party going all year long.

“From Spring Break to Summer, we’re comin' in hot with four dance remixes to my songs. These are for your late nights out and long days on the water. Here’s to Block Party summer!”

-Priscilla Block

"This YEEDM movement has been crazy! We always like to push the boundaries of our work and for us to be collaborating with such an amazing artist like Priscilla on a project like this is very exciting. Can't wait for these remixes to take over this spring and summer in the bars and on the boats!"

-VAVO

Spring Break ’23 Remixes Track Listing:

Couple Spring Breaks Back (VAVO Remix)

Just About Over You (VAVO Remix)

My Bar (VAVO Remix)

Off The Deep End (VAVO Remix)

LISTEN: Spring Break '23 Remixes

Announced yesterday, Block has received her second career ACM nomination for "New Female Artist of The Year." The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on May 11th at 8pm ET/5pm PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Recently, Block announced her capsule collection with global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN. The collection, just in time for festival season, is inspired by the singer’s personal style and features looks she’ll be wearing during her upcoming performances at Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest. From rhinestone fringe, neon colors to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL that perfectly encapsulates the country star’s very own festival wardrobe.

About Priscilla Block:

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence has captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Pegged as an “Artist to Watch” by virtually every major Country music media outlet (including Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more) Priscilla’s honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound.”

Priscilla became the first Country music act to break from the social media platform, TikTok, and has quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.” Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification. She has surpassed more than 615 million digital streams and counting with tracks like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know," and Top 15 charting hit, "My Bar," all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times' list of "Best Albums of 2022." Recently, Priscilla and country hit maker Justin Moore released a steamy new video for their duet "You, Me, and Whiskey." With more than 34 million on-demand streams, the single is already striking a chord with fans and sits at #34 (and climbing) on the country radio charts.

Originally from Raleigh, NC, Priscilla moved to Nashville to pursue music shortly after high school. In Nashville, the affable, hardworking, student of life worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, then a chance encounter with her idol – Taylor Swift – was the sign she needed to dive all the way in on her music. Since busting onto the Country music scene in 2022, Priscilla has made several national TV appearances including The Kelly Clarkson Show, ELLEN and The Tamron Hall Show. She has also been featured in notable publications such as The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, PEOPLE Magazine, among others. In 2022, Priscilla received her first nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMT's Breakthrough Video of the Year, she co-hosted the 2022 ACM Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show and also performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

About VAVO:

VAVO, the genre-bending DJ/Producer duo comprised of Jesse Fischer and Alden Martin, have been making serious moves in the music industry. The Vancouver native and London-born pair have garnered impressive milestones, including multiple #1 spots on Dance Radio USA and hitting the top 3 on the Billboard Dance Charts. However, it's their explosive YEEDM movement that's been turning heads and making waves across the music world in 2023. Blending EDM and Country, this unique movement has gone viral and been embraced by fans with open arms.

VAVO's A-grade approach to production has earned them the support of industry heavyweights such as Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, and David Guetta. Their hard work, signature sound, and memorable singles have led them to be recognized as a Billboard charting Dance/Pop/Country crossover act that's always happy to be pushing boundaries.

With each release, VAVO continues to raise the bar and showcase their future facing sound. The duo's latest release ‘Waitin On It’ is a certified earworm that's been taking the world by storm. Featuring a captivating vocal melody, insanely groovy beat, and powerful chunky basslines, this track is a testament to VAVO's style and class.

As VAVO's star continues to rise, the duo remains committed to creating music that genuinely connects with people from all walks of life. With their talent, reach, and unstoppable energy, VAVO is ready to take over the music world and solidify their place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.