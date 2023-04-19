Post Malone is back with ‘Chemical’

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified artist Post Malone returns with a brand new single entitled “Chemical” via Mercury Records/Republic Records.
Watch the video for “Chemical” HERE
Listen to “Chemical” HERE
“Chemical” signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.
