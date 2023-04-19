Martin Jensen & Karen Harding collaborate on springtime house smash 'Worship You'

MUMBAI: We are only a third of the way through the year, and already, 2023 is shaping up to be epic for Danish dynamo Martin Jensen. The DJ, producer and songwriter has already collaborated with Jay Sean on the two-fingers-up, feel-good hit 'Days Like This', as well as 'What A Night' with VAMERO and Gibbs that tilted the audial lens to a deeper and more club-focused sound. Not slowing down and releasing his next in a string of heaters, he now readies 'Worship You' with Karen Harding.

Karen Harding is a name many will be familiar with across the pop and dance spectrum, from her multi-platinum, Top 10 UK single 'Say Something', to landing releases on Disclosure'srecord label, Method Records, and co-writing and producing with Grammy-nominated talent MNEK, she now links up with Martin Jensen to bring her unique stamp onto the infectious, radio-ready anthem.

With Karen's smooth-like-honey vocals that roll across the production with richness, it's soulful and irresistible, "your body is a temple/I'll worship you tonight..." crooning with confidence atop the sizzling production. With vast, deep swathes of melody that stretch the synth lines out, snapping kick drums add dramatic effect, all whilst dancing under the umbrella of a contagious and funky vat of melodic house.

Martin Jensen and Karen Harding's Springtime smash 'Worship You' is out now via One Seven Music.