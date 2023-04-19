RadioandMusic
News |  19 Apr 2023 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Late Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28

MUMBAI: 'The Song of Scorpions', which marks late Irrfan Khan's final performance will, be released in theatres on April 28 after doing rounds at multiple film festivals. This film is a tribute to the actor who passed away on April 29, 2020.

The film set in Jaisalmer's Thar desert, features Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani opposite Irrfan, with Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in strong supporting roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled today on digital platforms. The film is written and directed by Anup Singh who made the critically acclaimed 'Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost' with Irrfan earlier.

Irrfan essays the role of a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song. Golshifteh Farahani plays Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman, who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Waheeda Rehman.

Talking about the film, director Anup Singh said: "The film is about choice: you can either choose to breathe out the poison you breathe in, or sing a song of love that heals rather than harms. It's an important film given the times we live in. Irrfan believed in it passionately and I am glad that people will be able to see it soon. It's an emotional moment for me and the entire team. This screening of the film I hope will bring healing to Irrfan's family and to all of us who loved Irrfan."

Anup Singh has also shared his memories of working with the actor in his book, 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind', which was released last year.

The film, which is a Swiss, French, Singaporean co-production, has been shot at breathtaking landscapes and has a haunting soundtrack. Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies, the films is a Feather Light Films and KNM Production.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Irrfan Khan Golshifteh Farahani Waheeda Rehman Shashank Arora Tillotama Shome Anup Singh music Songs
