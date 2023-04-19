RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Apr 2023 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Nina Shah plays for the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway Of India, says, "I believe India is the future of music and fashion and this event displayed our traditional culture, through art, so beautifully to the world"

MUMBAI: Christian Dior's Fall 2023 fashion show, which was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, was a monumental moment in history! Everything about this event was spectacular. From the magical setting, the traditional Indian craftsmanship and artisans coming together with the biggest fashion house, Dior, in such harmony. The merging of two incredibly versatile cultures through colors, patterns, fabrics, and of course MUSIC, was absolutely breathtaking.

Nina Shah has DJed at some of the most exclusive parties & exquisite venues across the world. “But this was something extraordinary,” she tells us. No one knows the art of setting the guests' moods on fire like this artist, who has been around for quite some time now. The dark-haired beauty opens up about her experience playing at the Dior Fall 2023 show and says, "It was incredible; I feel so honored to have been part of this iconic event.”

She continues, "Personally, I found this show so special as this was the merging of two beautiful cultures! I’ve played all over the world at some really incredible parties, but this was something extraordinary! I believe India is the future of music and fashion, and this event displayed our traditional culture, through art, so beautifully to the world! I feel honored to have been part of this monumental moment in history! Truly Iconic "

Nina adds, "I am glad to have contributed to this incredible night with some wonderful people from all around the globe."

Check out the video now,

Some of the gorgeous Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities that were present for this iconic show and after Party, where Nina got them grooving, were Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Poorna Jagannath, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, and Rekha Ji.

Tags
DJ Nina Shah music
Related news
 | 19 Apr 2023

Priscilla Block Teams with DJ/Producer Duo VAVO For Spring Break ’23 Remixes

MUMBAI: Ever since busting onto the Country music scene and inviting us all to the Block Party, Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Priscilla Block, has brought her own brand of energetic, fun-loving music to the next generation of Country music fans.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

Star Trek Metal! OF ROMULUS (Members of Helion Prime, ex-Dire Peril) Explore Their Inner Trekkie Power Metal w/ Debut Single

MUMBAI: Of Romulus sees Heather Michele and Jason Ashcraft reuniting in full force since the 2016 debut self-titled Helion Prime album along with ex-Dire Peril bassist Chelsea McMasters joining the band.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

Rayben highly anticipated single ‘CHAPTER 3’

MUMBAI: Mexican DJ and Producer Rayben is thrilled to announce the release of ‘Chapter 3’, the latest installment in her “Chapters” project.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

Post Malone is back with ‘Chemical’

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified artist Post Malone returns with a brand new single entitled “Chemical” via Mercury Records/Republic Records.Watch the video for “Chemical” HERE

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

Jackson Wang ‘Slow’ with Global R&B superstar Ciara out now

MUMBAI: Singer and performer Jackson Wang releases his new single “Slow” with GRAMMY-Award winning artist Ciara.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

top# 5 articles

1
In a conversation with Mihir Joshi, actress Anupriya Goenka opens up about her life.

MUMBAI:  Anupriya Goenka, the talented Indian actress, who has always proven her talent on screen recently sat down for an engaging conversation...read more

2
Beyond Key has been crowned TITAN Business Awards Gold winner 2023

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a global IT consulting and software services company, has been crowned the 2023 Gold winner of the TITAN Business Awards within...read more

3
After perfy rapper Paradox drops yet another track from his upcoming EP ‘Hasti Rahe Tu‘

MUMBAI: Paradox, the rising star of MTV Hustle fame, has just released the second track from his highly anticipated EP 'The Unknown Letter'. The...read more

4
Jackson Wang ‘Slow’ with Global R&B superstar Ciara out now

MUMBAI: Singer and performer Jackson Wang releases his new single “Slow” with GRAMMY-Award winning artist Ciara. Jackson and Ciara join forces to...read more

5
Post Malone is back with ‘Chemical’

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified artist Post Malone returns with a brand new single entitled “Chemical” via Mercury...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games