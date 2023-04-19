DJ Nina Shah plays for the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway Of India, says, "I believe India is the future of music and fashion and this event displayed our traditional culture, through art, so beautifully to the world"

MUMBAI: Christian Dior's Fall 2023 fashion show, which was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, was a monumental moment in history! Everything about this event was spectacular. From the magical setting, the traditional Indian craftsmanship and artisans coming together with the biggest fashion house, Dior, in such harmony. The merging of two incredibly versatile cultures through colors, patterns, fabrics, and of course MUSIC, was absolutely breathtaking.
Nina Shah has DJed at some of the most exclusive parties & exquisite venues across the world. “But this was something extraordinary,” she tells us. No one knows the art of setting the guests' moods on fire like this artist, who has been around for quite some time now. The dark-haired beauty opens up about her experience playing at the Dior Fall 2023 show and says, "It was incredible; I feel so honored to have been part of this iconic event.”
She continues, "Personally, I found this show so special as this was the merging of two beautiful cultures! I’ve played all over the world at some really incredible parties, but this was something extraordinary! I believe India is the future of music and fashion, and this event displayed our traditional culture, through art, so beautifully to the world! I feel honored to have been part of this monumental moment in history! Truly Iconic "
Nina adds, "I am glad to have contributed to this incredible night with some wonderful people from all around the globe."
Check out the video now,
Some of the gorgeous Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities that were present for this iconic show and after Party, where Nina got them grooving, were Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Poorna Jagannath, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, and Rekha Ji.
