Despite The Reverence now streaming intense fifth album "Stress Of Evolution"

MUMBAI: Despite The Reverence, a staple in the Canadian music scene for the last decade now has a brand new album “Stress Of Evolution” out now as of April 14th. It’s a twelve-track, neck-breaking monster of an album that builds on all of their previous work and cumulates into a release that is accessible, yet devastating. It’s dynamic, mature, and has something for everyone. The band shares their excitement:
“This album features songs that range from epic technical arrangements to straight-up rock songs. The album starts out heavy and intense. There is a classical acoustic piece in the middle, followed by a heavy metal ballad and a surfer rock-style song before the songs rise again to a heavy crescendo. The 12th song almost stands alone as a heavy metal disco anthem. The lyrics follow the theme of technology being infused into society and directly into humans making us dependent on them and creating less of a need for human interference.”
The band continues to say that they are very excited about this new album as they continue to evolve as a band and as songwriters. This album combines all of the best elements of Despite The Reverence that have been sharpened over the last 4 albums prior. All songs on the album were performed and written by Despite The Reverence; it was produced and mixed by Chris Douglas at The Sound Castle and the mastering was handled by Trevor Case at Case Mastering.
As with most bands, there is a wide variety of musical influences woven throughout Despite The Reverence’s music, including those from a variety of thrash, hard rock, prog and heavy metal.
“Stress Of Evolution” is available at the following links - Despitethereverence.bandcamp.com, Spotify
Music Videos:
“Primate Centurion” - https://youtu.be/0ehkuCbxB-M
“Cyborg” - https://youtu.be/jDKmioxuSsk
“Killing Plebs” - https://youtu.be/tT2KCEXp1Hc
Track Listing:
1. Cyborg - 5:41
2. Khali Yuga - 4:33
3. Surprise Kill Vanish - 4:42
4. Primate Centurion - 6:11
5. Killing Plebs - 3:54
6. Fears Of Our Fathers - 1:45
7. Stress Of Evolution - 5:02
8. Human Obsolete - 4:24
9. Thinning The Herd - 3:56
10. War Machine - 4:55
11. At My Door Knocks Death - 5:43
12. Disco Death Tech - 4:01
Album Length: 54:53
