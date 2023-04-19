RadioandMusic
News |  19 Apr 2023 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also known for his vocal prowess, has collaborated again with his 'Paani Da Rang' creative partner and friend, music composer Rochak Kohli for the upcoming romantic single, 'Raatan Kaaliyan'.

The two have earlier worked together on tracks like 'Mitti Di Khushboo', 'Yahi Hoon Main', 'Chan Kitthan'. Ayushmann instantly fell in love with Rochak's rendition for 'Raatan Kaaliyan' penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G. Sharma.

Talking about the song, Ayushmann said: "I thoroughly enjoy the process of creating new music so when Rochak discussed this song with me, I was immediately on board to lend my voice for it. It also has been a while since I have created and dropped a new song and I was dying to give people something new. The lyrics are deeply reflective and have a lot of layered emotions running through it. Rochak and Gurpreet Saini are both very dear friends and I enjoy collaborating with them creatively. We are very passionate about our music."

Ayushmann is set to perform in Dubai on April 23 and he revealed that he will be surprising fans and audiences by dropping a new song at the concert.

Ayushmann shared: "I am really looking forward to share this track with my audiences at the Dubai concert on April 23. They will be the first people to hear the song and I hope they love it thoroughly. If you ask me, it has a very addictive beat and the lyrics are sure to tug at your heart."

Composer Rochak Kohli expressed his excitement as he said: "I've had a long journey with T-Series as well as Ayushmann. Without a doubt, this song is going to be a big one and I can't wait to finally put it out there for the listeners very soon."

'Raatan Kaaliyan' will be released soon under Bhushan Kumar's music label T-Series.

(SOURCE:IANS)

