An American Dream for Grammy nominee Abhi Acharya

MUMBAI: Indian artists have been producing some remarkable work around the globe, and one such Indian artist is Abhi Acharya, who is part of the 2023 Grammy Award-nominated album 'Shuruaat', under the category ‘Best Global Music Album’.

He is now a producer with the announcement of the recent album “Love Her too much” by American pop star Merlin Babaji, under RVS productions. The music video was featured at Times Square Billboard in New York City and has picked up among global media.

Abhi has been making waves in the music industry since his graduation from Berklee College of Music, Boston. Be it creating his own music or producing for other artists, Abhi has been a champ in putting his musical skill set into creating music that is both innovative and captivating. Grammy nomination is a testament to his journey in the international music world.

The debut album of Berklee Indian Ensemble, released in 2022, where Abhi performed guitars on the track ‘Dua’ and features India’s contemporary classical duo Shadow and Light which comprises Pavithra Chari on vocals and Anindo Bose on keyboards/production. The album celebrates a decade of the Ensemble's musical journey and features legendary Indian artists like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, and more.

The Grammy Awards are among the most prestigious music awards in the world, and being nominated is a tremendous achievement. He is among a select few Indian artists to have received this honor, and his nomination is a proud moment for the Indian music industry.

Humbled with the Grammy buzz, Abhi is already working on his next album and writing music for films.“ I am grateful to Berklee Indian Ensemble and my fans for their support and to the Recording Academy for this incredible honor.

I wish my future musical journey is also received with an equal amount of love by a global audience because that is the greatest win for any artist” adds Abhi.