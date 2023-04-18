Tony Kakkar says his new track 'Gangster' will grow on audience

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar, who is known for 'Coca-Cola Tu', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Mile Ho Tum Humko', has released a new single titled 'Gangster', which marks the debut of Tony Jr.
The song is touted to be a tribute to the new-age hip-hop and rap culture, which is making waves in the Indian music scene currently. Talking about the song, Tony said, "'Gangster' is a track which is a very grungy rap of today's times and it also marks my first collaboration with Tony Jr. about which I'm excited the most as it's his debut track".
He further spoke about the target audience and the places where the track is best suited to play at. He said, "It's a track which will grow on you, and you'll hear it a lot playing at parties and clubs. We have given our 100 per cent with the track, and I really hope my fans and the audiences enjoy it".
'Gangster' has been produced by Tony's label Kakkar Music Factory & Yo 24 Entertainment helmed by Runali Bhagat. It's available to stream on YouTube.
(SOURCE: IANS)
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
There is little doubt that the 1980s were a transformative decade for the music industry. Disco had had its course, and musicians were now beginning...read more
MUMBAI: Homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar,...read more
American DJ and music producer Diplo, known for 'Lean On' and 'Bubble Butt' among many others, was seen dancing on Punjabi music by Diljit Dosanjh at...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was greeted with warmth...read more
MUMBAI: Amit Mishra has given us incredible songs over the years, his voice has been a soulful escape for the ears! The Bholaa anthem, titled 'Dil...read more