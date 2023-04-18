RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Apr 2023 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

MUMBAI: 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has rushed to defend Frank Ocean after the singer has come under fire following his headline set at Coachella.

The Canadian singer, 29, posted a gushing tribute to Ocean, 35, where he confessed that after watching the 'Novacane' singer on stage in California, he feels compelled to keep working hard on his music and "get better as an artiste", reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Ocean's set left many festival-goers underwhelmed and disappointed with the musician's first live performance in six years. His performance was also several years in the making due to the fact he was originally cherry-picked to headline the star-studded festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit and was eventually rescheduled on stage again for 2023.

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Ocean's headline set ultimately left hundreds of fans scratching their heads as they took to social media to slam the singer for his lack of enthusiasm and the overall lack of 'atmosphere' and 'excitement' during his long-awaited set.

However, Bieber appeared to have had a musical and creative awakening as he watched the talented songwriter onstage. Sharing a photo of Ocean's set - which featured a documentary-style photo of his face enlarged on a screen - the 'Love Yourself' singer backed the headline set all the way as he gushed over how much it meant to him.

"I was blown away by Frank Ocean's Coachella performance," the singer penned. "His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget. Thanks Frank."

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber music
Related news
 | 18 Apr 2023

Tony Kakkar drops his new single Gangster today, marking the first collaboration with Tony Jr

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar is a name to reckon with in pop music. The hit machine in the past has delivered numbers like Coca-Cola Tu, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama, Mile ho tum ko, etc. in the recent past.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

How 80s Music Is Making a Comeback in Today's Pop Culture

There is little doubt that the 1980s were a transformative decade for the music industry. Disco had had its course, and musicians were now beginning to explore new musical territory.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

Tony Kakkar says his new track 'Gangster' will grow on audience

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar, who is known for 'Coca-Cola Tu', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Mile Ho Tum Humko', has released a new single titled 'Gangster', which marks the debut of Tony Jr.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

MUMBAI: Homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics

MUMBAI: Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', has recreated a new version of his popular track 'Balle Balle' for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
On 'Kisi Ka Bhai...' sets, Salman treated Jassie Gill like 'younger brother'

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was greeted with warmth...read more

2
Blackpink makes history by being first Korean group to headline Coachella

MUMBAI: South Korean girls music group Blackpink made history as the first Korean act to headline Coachella. After the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers -...read more

3
'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics

MUMBAI: Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', has recreated a new version of his popular track 'Balle Balle'...read more

4
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence after Joe Alwyn 'split'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence as she made her first post since reportedly splitting from her long-term partner Joe...read more

5
Tony Kakkar says his new track 'Gangster' will grow on audience

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar, who is known for 'Coca-Cola Tu', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Mile Ho Tum Humko', has released a new single titled '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games