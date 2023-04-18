How 80s Music Is Making a Comeback in Today's Pop Culture

There is little doubt that the 1980s were a transformative decade for the music industry. Disco had had its course, and musicians were now beginning to explore new musical territory.
Even if we tried, we wouldn't want to escape our love for the 1980s. After a 30-year hiatus, this decade's popular culture is returning to fashion, music, and media.
People respond to nostalgic elements of popular culture because of how they reflect on their identities. In retrospect, via the filter of recollection, we piece together who we are as individuals. The decade of the 1980s, with its unique sound and significant cultural impact, has a special place in the hearts of those who were born then or who had the pleasure of experiencing it.
The music of the 1980s had a significant effect on modern music, and the revival in popular music shows no signs of slowing down. The sound of the 80s is still widely heard and appreciated today since it was the birthplace of many influential musical styles such as synth-pop, punk rock, and metal. Hit songs by musicians like Dua Lipa and the Weeknd have been infused with a sound reminiscent of the 1980s. This has resulted in a novel blend of the past and the present.
Another component of this period that has reappeared recently is 1980s fashion. The period's style was daring, diversified, unapologetic, and exaggerated to a greater degree than it is now. Shoulder pads, scrunchies, and bright colours are some of the retro fashion elements that are making a comeback, thanks to the efforts of social media influencers and the use of music videos to popularise these looks. The high ponytail and the mullet are just a couple of the '80s hairstyles that have also made a comeback.
Aesthetic elements from the 1980s frequently appear in media productions. A complete season of American Horror Story is titled "1984", and the television show Black Mirror often alludes to the decade. TV shows are not the only form of entertainment where this decade comes to life; video games and casino games like the cherry pop online slot depict the 80s. This trend of incorporating 80s aesthetics in modern media showcases the lasting impact and nostalgia associated with the decade's pop culture.
We now have a wide selection of movies, music, and video games to enjoy because of the high bar established by 80s pop culture. The decade when "more was more" and neon, spandex, and shoulder pads were the height of fashion is experiencing a resurgence in the current day, and we will likely not soon forget this era.
