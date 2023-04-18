RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Apr 2023 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics

MUMBAI: Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', has recreated a new version of his popular track 'Balle Balle' for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

The singer shared that the idea to redo the song came from the Bollywood superstar himself.

Sukhbir had sent Salman two options and he loved them both. The first one was 'Billi Billi Akh', which was released recently, and the second song was a remake of Sukhbir's song 'Dil Kare'. But Salman insisted on getting 'Balle Balle' for his film.

The singer shared with IANS, "Salman wanted me to make a new song altogether but by using both the songs ('Dil Kare' and 'Balle Balle') and that's how the new remake of 'Balle Balle' was created."

The song has been crooned and composed by Sukhbir with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. Interestingly, Salman, who is the son of the veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has written the additional lyrics for the song along with Sukhbir. The song features a blend of thumping Punjabi beats and energetic catchy lyrics.

Talking about his experience of composing the song with Salman, the singer told IANS, "I sang this song originally in Punjabi, but the remake version has given me equal joy. It was very important for me to incorporate Punjabi beats in the most authentic form to match the lyrics and the vibe of the song. At the same time, I was amazed to see how Salman was hands-on at every stage of the film when he started writing the two new verses for the remake song".

He added, "It was a surprise for me and I loved it... So I decided to keep them in the additional changes of the song. It's an experience of a lifetime and an unforgettable memory to do teamwork with Salman on this film. I thoroughly enjoyed every part of the work."

The track will go live on YouTube late on Monday evening.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Salman Khan Salim Khan Sukhbir Singh Kumaar Songs music
Related news
 | 18 Apr 2023

Tony Kakkar drops his new single Gangster today, marking the first collaboration with Tony Jr

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar is a name to reckon with in pop music. The hit machine in the past has delivered numbers like Coca-Cola Tu, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama, Mile ho tum ko, etc. in the recent past.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

How 80s Music Is Making a Comeback in Today's Pop Culture

There is little doubt that the 1980s were a transformative decade for the music industry. Disco had had its course, and musicians were now beginning to explore new musical territory.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

Tony Kakkar says his new track 'Gangster' will grow on audience

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar, who is known for 'Coca-Cola Tu', 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Mile Ho Tum Humko', has released a new single titled 'Gangster', which marks the debut of Tony Jr.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

MUMBAI: 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has rushed to defend Frank Ocean after the singer has come under fire following his headline set at Coachella.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2023

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

MUMBAI: Homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"It gave me a chance to work with 'The Ajay Devgn' which is huge for me", Amit Mishra on The Bholaa Anthem 'Dil Hai Bholaa'

MUMBAI: Amit Mishra has given us incredible songs over the years, his voice has been a soulful escape for the ears! The Bholaa anthem, titled 'Dil...read more

2
"I intend to be the Christopher Columbus of music to prove that the world has at least one common connection, the music" - Edward Maya

MUMBAI: Romanian music composer and DJ Edward Maya has often called India his second home, he also revealed that the country has played an important...read more

3
Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

MUMBAI: 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker Justin Bieber has rushed to defend Frank Ocean after the singer has come under fire following his headline set at...read more

4
On 'Kisi Ka Bhai...' sets, Salman treated Jassie Gill like 'younger brother'

MUMBAI: Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was greeted with warmth...read more

5
Blackpink makes history by being first Korean group to headline Coachella

MUMBAI: South Korean girls music group Blackpink made history as the first Korean act to headline Coachella. After the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers -...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games