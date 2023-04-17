RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Apr 2023 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen kissing at Coachella, a year after break-up

MUMBAI: Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday.

A video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account showed the two kissing, reports People.

In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

For the night time outing, the 'Mercy' singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the 'Havana' crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

In another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together and kissed.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet 'Senorita'.

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said in August 2021 was a time that brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time.

"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

But in November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello Instagram Miami COVID-19 Twitter
Related news
 | 13 Apr 2023

Groove Cruise to celebrate milestone 20th anniversary with Miami 2024 sailing

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from Wednesday, January 24 - Sunday, January 28, 2024.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2023

Aditya Narayan takes a digital break, deletes all posts from Instagram

MUMBAI: Television host and singer Aditya Narayan has deleted all his pictures from his Instagram handle and said that he is on a "digital break."

read more
 | 29 Dec 2022

What Is MODAPIT?

MUMBAI: Rumors have been circulating about a mysterious project called MODAPIT. Despite the lack of information available, major industry players such as Thrive Music, NÛ Management, and 2+2 Management have sparked interest by reposting cryptic messages on Instagram and Discord.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2022

International collaboration on cards? Indian singing sensation Tulsi Kumar’s social media conversation with the international sensation KiDi hint on an epic collaboration!

MUMBAI: Well, the news of the hour definitely has to be ace singer Tulsi Kumar and International artist KiDi’s speculative conversation through their Instagram stories.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Groove Cruise will celebrate its 20th anniversary with historic sailing in 2024

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from Wednesday, January 24 - Sunday, January 28, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BTS to release soundtrack for upcoming Korean animated TV series

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month. It...read more

2
Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music is on the right track

MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were...read more

3
Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more

4
Lauren Spencer Smith connects with Gayle and EM Beihold for pop anthem 'Fantasy'

“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more

5
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games