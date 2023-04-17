RadioandMusic
News |  17 Apr 2023

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti's "first soundcheck" at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a black and white photo of himself holding Malti.

In the picture, Nick was seen holding the mic as he stood on stage with Malti in his arms. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera.

Nick captioned the post: "Her first soundcheck."

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared several pictures as she posed with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the show 'Citadel'. The show revolves around two elite agents. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Farhan Akhtar music Songs Malti Jonas Chopra
Related news
 | 17 Apr 2023

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old performed his two-hour show which included surprise cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting on April 30.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

MUMBAI: Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video she shared on Instagram. The 34-year-old was previously subject to malicious comments on social media over her weight but fans jumped to her defence, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music is on the right track

MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were unanimous in their view that non-film music has come of age -- and how!

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Beyonce rents Europe's largest indoor arena to rehearse 'groundbreaking' world tour

MUMBAI: Rehearsals for singer Beyonce's upcoming world tour are well under way and she is pulling out all the stops to ensure her performance will be "groundbreaking".

read more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

MUMBAI: Indian folk fusion band, Indian Ocean has announced the release of their eighth album 'Tu Hai' which arrives on May 5. Their forthcoming 6-...read more

2
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen kissing at Coachella, a year after break-up

MUMBAI: Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday. A video...read more

3
Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

MUMBAI: Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video she shared on Instagram. The 34-year-old was previously subject to malicious comments on social...read more

4
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting...read more

5
Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more

