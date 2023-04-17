Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

MUMBAI: Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video she shared on Instagram.
The 34-year-old was previously subject to malicious comments on social media over her weight but fans jumped to her defence, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The Grammy winner has now showed herself some love in footage where she described herself as "God's favourite."
Lizzo said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realised, I am f****** gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b****!"
She wrote in the caption: "I'm sorry that my perfect face & rockin body offends you... I can't help that I'm God's favourite."
A tweet over her weight previously sparked discussion, with some fans interpreting it as fat-shaming and having since come to Lizzo's defence.
It comes after the singer addressed critics in a separate post on social media earlier this year, with her having said in a video: "The discourse around bodies is officially tired."
She added: "Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art and this body is art. And I'mma do whatever I want with this body."
(SOURCE: IANS)
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
MUMBAI: Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday. A video...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month. It...read more
MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were...read more
MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more
“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more