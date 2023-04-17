"It gave me a chance to work with 'The Ajay Devgn' which is huge for me", Amit Mishra on The Bholaa Anthem 'Dil Hai Bholaa'

MUMBAI: Amit Mishra has given us incredible songs over the years, his voice has been a soulful escape for the ears! The Bholaa anthem, titled 'Dil Hai Bholaa', sung by Amit Mishra has already been creating waves on the internet with more than 14 million views.

Speaking of same Amit said, " It's amazing to see that the song is doing so well and people are actually loving it! I want to thank the entire team of ADF and Ajay sir and Ravi Basrur sir and Irshad Kamil sir. The special things about it is that I got a chance to be in that video which officially marks it as my first music video with my band mates Nishith Hegde ,Ashwin Shriyan and Mayank Sharma and i am very happy about it! The lyrics are beautifully penned by Irshad Kamil sir and composed by Ravi Basrur sir. I have been a huge fan of their work, plus this gave me a chance to work with 'The Ajay Devgn' which is huge for me".

He further opened up on how crucial it is today for a singer to have a good face value. Amit said, "It is very important to have a face value and when you are a part of the entertainment industry, you are a part of performing arts and creativity where the face value matters a lot. But i also believe that in that case you have to earn that!"

Speaking of his forthcoming music after he made a huge splash with his consistently successful hits the star said, "Speaking of future projects, i have good projects lined up for me in the pipeline. I cannot disclose much but yes i am working on some incredible things this year and the audience will soon get a chance to hear it! There will be a lot of singles, playbacks and ofcourse collaborations, so i am very excited for it".

Concluding the conversation with how incredible he is feeling with having "Dil hai Bhola" start the year off, he said, "My year has started with the 'Bholaa Anthem ' and it genuinely makes me so happy that people are loving it and appreciating it. What makes this song more special is that i got to work with living legends like Ajay Devgn sir and the team of ADF. So it was a wonderful experience altogether and i am looking forward to more such projects".