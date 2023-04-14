Taylor Swift returns to stage in Florida after breakup with Joe Alwyn

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift hit the stage recently in Tampa, Florida for the first time since news broke that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have called it quits after six years of dating.
The 'Anti-Hero' singer, 33, performed at Raymond James Stadium as part of her sold-out Eras Tour, and was in high spirits as she kicked off an expected three-hour-long show, reports People magazine.
Between songs, Swift welcomed the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium, saying: "We have a lot to catch up on."
The show marked a return to the spotlight for Swift after her breakup with Alwyn, 32, went public, over the weekend. The Grammy winner and the 'Conversations with Friends' actor broke up several weeks ago due to "differences in their personalities."
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said, quoted by People, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."
One week before news of the split broke, Swift surprised the audience by swapping out the Folklore love song 'Invisible String', which she'd included on every setlist prior, with 'The 1' which focuses instead on the "what ifs" of a failed romance.
The 'Lavender Haze' singer was first publicly linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.
(SOURCE: IANS)
