Soumita Saha's latest song of " freedom " paints her canvas in the light of tagore

MUMBAI: There are exists handful of constant in the lives of people deeply attached to the customs of bengal, and on days like the Bengali New Year, celebrated on April 15, it certainly happens to be their love for food, culture, art and music. Therefore Bengali New year happens to be a day when artists release their work. Singer Soumita Saha is all set to release her new Rabindra Sangeet music video. This time she has chosen the song " Amar Mukti Aloye Aloye " mellifluously re-arranged by Arindam Bhadra popularly known as Bumba. Soumita collaborated with Arindam for a patriotic number earlier. The music video has not only made it to UK's prestigious film fest but recently paved it's way for another Prestigious Canada based film festival.
Soumita's audience loves the way she blends her crafts in her music videos. Soumita being an ace Painter exhibited her Work to many exhibitions in the country and abroad. Soumita's audience simply loved how she blended footages from her painting of Bharat Mata in her Music Video last time. This time keeping audience's choice mind the singer gave a new dimension to the song. The singer shall be seen painting a self portrait based on theme " freedom " in her Music Video. Speaking about the project soumita added " I have chosen to express this song in a different way. Delving deep into it i have felt ' mukti ' in many way. The ' mukti ' poet talks about is multi- dimensional. Therefore i have chosen to give it a new dimension. Without the help of bumba da ( Arindam Bhadra) i would have never been able to execute the project just the way it wanted to" . The song has been released from Melotunes records and already streaming on various music streaming platforms. The official music video shall release on 14th April. Soumita also revealed that the alternative version of the same song shall release from her official channel. Soumita added " the alternative version will be a fusion video based mostly on animation. I suppose, probably this is the first time experimental work with AI on a Tagore song project ".
