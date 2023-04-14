Elephant Kind shares new music video "Feelings"

MUMBAI: Elephant Kind have today released the music video for their track "Feelings", taken from their new EP 'Superblue'. The EP, a project detailing the depths of loneliness and isolation during the unprecedented pandemic, marks the alt-pop trio's first release since relocating from Indonesia to London. Fans can watch the video for "Feelings" here.

The band explains, "'Feelings' is a song that captures the raw emotion of deep affection and the willingness to take a chance regardless of the risk of an intimate bond. The music video depicts an intimate and affectionate bond between two living things, challenging the limitations of conventional relationships and emphasizing the strength of passionate emotions."

The EP 'Superblue' features previously released singles including "Love As" (watch the extraterrestrial music video here) and "Rockstar" (watch the live studio performance here). With the release of the EP, the band has been featured on notable regional and international publications such as Prambors (Indonesia), DIY Magazine (UK), Hypebeast (Indonesia), NME Asia, and more.

The EP has garnered over 600,000 streams so far and the trio is gearing up for their first headline show in Manchester, UK, on 4th May. They will also be playing at The Lexington in London on 11th May.

Elephant Kind was formed in Mastro's bedroom in Perth, Australia over a decade ago, acting as an outlet to express himself creatively, a purely introspective project that was more for himself than anyone else before moving to Indonesia. Now, the band is a three piece with four projects to their name, hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners across the globe and a firmly cemented place as one of Indonesia's most beloved alternative outfits. Their fresh take on alternative indie has earned them critical recognition and acclaim both at home and globally, constantly building year on year as their worldwide ambition comes into fruition.

In Indonesia, the band have won big at awards ceremonies including The Indonesian Cutting Edge Music Awards and amassed a wealth of nominations at The AMI’s and The Indonesia’s Choice Awards. Their success at home also saw some of the most culturally impactful brands approach the band for collaborations, working with the likes of Gucci, Dior, Vans and Dr. Martens to name a few.

Kevin Septanto, Bayu Adisapoetra, and Bam Mastro make up the trio, working together to create the genre-straddling Elephant Kind sound, bringing together a multitude of inspirations and styles to craft something remarkably unique. With this new dynamic comes a new writing style, with full band involvement rather than a solo endeavour. 'Superblue' is undoubtedly the start of a new era, taking on board a fresh creative process to create arguably their most forward thinking work to date.