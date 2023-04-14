Canada's SOVEREIGN COUNCIL offer a refreshing take on power metal With "Breathe You In"

MUMBAI: With impressive, powerful vocals and sweeping, exhilarating riffs, Sovereign Council have received tons of attention in their home country of Canada and even more internationally. From raving reviews, radio appearances, and magazine features it is clear that they are definitely a band you should check out! Comprised of five members, this band lineup lends a noteworthy blend of male and female vocals, which is particularly unique to the metal scene. The band’s third studio effort “World On Fire” is on its way and leading up to that is the single “Breathe You In”, the band shares their excitement:

“This is the oldest song from this release. The first versions of this song were actually written and recorded in early 2018. It has gone through various stages of development before we settled on the final version. Our fans may be surprised by our new sound and lineup change. We feel it’s a step in the right direction and hope that our fans agree.”

With a large focus placed on their live show, Sovereign Council has played with some of the biggest names in the power and symphonic genres. They try their best to make their audience feel like they are performing for each individual in the crowd. They strive for listeners to be completely immersed in their meticulous storytelling, and contagious music. They want fans to experience the energy of the music and connect with the songs visually and audibly.

Since 2012, Sovereign Council has continued to evolve, their sound is maturing and becoming more accessible, relatable, and marketable. Going from gothic melodic metal to now, more modern metal, they are recommended for fans of Within Temptation, Lacuna Coil, and Evergrey.

Watch and listen to the music video for “Breathe You In” via its premiere on SpaceUntravel YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/fah0ZMFPfr4

"World On Fire" is due out May 5, 2023 and available for pre-order at https://sovereigncouncil.bandcamp.com

Music Video - "World On Fire" - https://youtu.be/vtbWHxcE29Q

Track Listing:

1. World On Fire – 4:43

2. The Wait – 4:24

3. Aberration – 4:00

4. Breathe You In – 3:34

5. Of The Ashes – 4:13

EP Length: 20:52

"Here's living proof that shows that Female-Fronted Symphonic Rock/Metal isn't an exclusive domain and does reach beyond the boundaries of the Netherlands and mainland Europe...The Euro Symphonic Rock connection is strengthened with Delain's Timo Somers pitching in with a trademark solo on the single 'The Human Condition', while the album also features Brazilian-based violinist Marina Andrade...An album with a title which offers up the suggestion that, like the galaxy it describes, is vast and with limitless boundaries, 'Laniakea' is a collection which is more epic and melodic rather than Symphonic and orchestral. It's going to be a record which has fans of Nightwish and Delain pricking up their ears as this is something along the same lines yet a little bit different." - Mike Ainscoe - Rocktopia (Laniakea - 2015)

"There are not many Symphonic Metal bands coming out of Canada at the moment, but Sovereign Council is certainly one band from that country to watch out for! This is a grower and well recommended..8.5/10" - Ravenheart Music (Laniakea - 2015)

"Here is another great work of this great band that will surely please the most demanding heavy metal fans as well as fans of good music in general." - Cássio Pagliarini - Heavy Metal Brasil (Laniakea - 2015)

"Progressive Symphonic Metal (new Canadian symphonic metal band that has a strong orchestral sound with some wonderful violin and piano along with the beautiful, theatrical vocals of Lisa Thompson contrasted against very harsh male vocals." - Prog Metal Zone - Prog Metal Zone (Laniakea - 2015)

“There is something hidden within Canada...I think this band will be hot in 2015.” - Odie - Rock Fanatic Rockcast (Laniakea - 2015)

“The CD is well-presented with a simple, but elegant album cover reminiscent of something House Of Lords might do, with a regal-looking logo that visually matches the image of the bands name. The back cover photo and layout messed up my brain. The band put a bit of time and energy into the 10-page booklet with nice photos, (the band look slightly gothic), lyrics and liner notes. It was self-produced and sounds quite good for a homemade recording…. This is a pretty impressive debut. The band has it together with good songwriting, production, performances and presentation. I could see a European label like Napalm or Massacre showing some interest in Sovereign Council, based on the strength of NEW REIGN.” - JP - Metal-Rules.com (New Reign 2013)