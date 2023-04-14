RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2023 11:56

‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ A New Wedding Song By Rahul VaidyaFeaturing Animeta Creators Lakhan and Neetu

MUMBAI: The wedding of internet sensations Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat also known as the ‘Lakhneet Wedding’ created great hype among fans all over which has about. While there were many highlights of the wedding, an original song created for the lovebirds' big day stole the spotlight. Music icon and much-loved singing sensation Rahul Vaidya rendered an original song, ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ along with Priya Mallick, especially for the wedding. The song is out for the viewers to see the magical moments.

Mehndi Rach Gayi is a soulful yet upbeat track symbolising the bride and groom's anticipation to unite and become one. It is a song most to-be married couples will relate to and is set to become the wedding anthem of this season. Rahul Vaidya will release this song for fans on his official Youtube channel, RKV Entertainment.

Commenting on the track, Singer Rahul Vaidya said “Weddings are one of the most monumental occasions of a person's life. It was a delight to create a song for such a special and personal event. When I was approached for the song, I was excited to be a part of something which will touch people’s hearts. ‘Mehndi Rach Gayi’ is the coming together of eagerness, and the dreams of two people in love. Kudos to Lakhan and Neetu for wanting to share their special moment with fans.”

The fun-loving duo, Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat of Lakhneet Vlogs fame have earned great fame for giving major couple goals to audiences while playing pranks and capturing daily vlogs with their family and friends.

Speaking on the release of the song, Animeta Creators Lakhan and Neetu commented “We are grateful to Rahul Vaidya for creating such a beautiful song. We were so emotional when we heard it for the first time. It fills us with memories of our beautiful day when we listen to it. We hope couples and their families fall in love with Mehndi Rach Gayi in the same way we did”

Mehndi Rach Gayi is presented by Rahul Vaidya’s RKV Entertainment. The lyrics have been written by Aniket Shukla and the music is by Raghav.

