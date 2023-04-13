XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

MUMBAI: Seven member Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG, whose third single 'Shooting Star' released recently, have come up with a new documentary series, 'Xtra Xtra', which will trace their journey from trainees to debut.
The group surprised fans last month with a teaser video for the documentary on their first anniversary. XG spent five years in training before their debut, and the teaser generated a lot of anticipation from fans worldwide, who were eager to learn about the group's journey.
The #0 episode of 'Xtra Xtra' features a digest of the XG members' trainee days in the first half and an interview with XG's producer, Jakops (Simon), in the second half.
The digest shows the members as young trainees participating in lessons and auditions, and conveys the dedication and hard work they put into their debut. In the interview, Jakops (Simon) discusses XGALX's establishment, XG's discovery, training, planning, management, and production, all of which were independently carried out over a period of about five years.
He also expresses his desire to create a new direction for girl groups, not just in K-pop or J-pop, but in a global context.
Future episodes of the documentary will likely feature a candid portrayal of XG's journey from their formation to their debut, and fans are already eagerly anticipating the next installment.
(SOURCE: IANS)
