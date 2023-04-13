Singer Juggy Sandhu and DJ Amann to perform at Baisakhi Bolly Blast

MUMBAI: Baisakhi Bolly Blast, Mumbai's first ever Baisakhi Bash -- an event featuring live musical performances, IPL live screening, and other entertainment activities, will take place on April 14th, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The event is presented by Yuva Tiger Entertainment and Media Works along with Pinkdrop Entertainment, in association with Trinary Select 7 Private Limited.
The highlight of the event will be the performances by popular singer Juggy Sandhu and renowned DJ Amann Nagpal,who will take the stage to entertain the audiences with their electrifying performances. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers and cricket fans alike.
“We are thrilled to present Baisakhi Bolly Blast, which promises to be an exciting event for the whole family. We are proud to have Juggy Sandhu and DJ Amann as our headliners, and we are confident that they will set the stage on fire with their amazing performances,” said the organizers Rahul Raj Singh & Saloni Sharma Singh.
With IPL live screening, guests can also enjoy the excitement of the cricket matches along with the musical performances.
The event is expected to draw a large crowd of music lovers and IPL fans from across the city. Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased online,offline or at the venue.
