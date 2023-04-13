RadioandMusic
News |  13 Apr 2023 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Rego B to release a song every month on his YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Global sensation Rego B, 13 year old first and the youngest Indian artist creates an album of global chartbusters. With the blessings of his late grandfather, Disco King Shri Bappi Lahiri, he launched another song in the album titled “Everything I do by Bryan Adams and Easy on Me by Adele”. All the songs in the album are the covers of global chartbusters. Rego happens to be the first and the only singer in India who has introduced this unique concept. Shot with a live band, the youngest rock star of India has sworn to take India on global map “No one has ever released an album full of legendary music icons like Justin Bieber, Freddie Mercury, Adele, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars, Beatles and Bryan Adams all the legends in the international music scenes and many more globally renowned artists songs. I am very happy to do it. I believe my grandfather is watching me and blessing me that today I am doing good work”

Not at all camera shy, ready to take on any and all questions. Here’s presenting the exceptionally talented Rego B. It won't be wrong to say that the little kid Rego B aka Swastik Bansal shares an uncanny resemblance with the music maestro late Shri Bappi Lahiri. Rego who is just thirteen, stormed the Indian music scenes with his single Bachcha Party which crossed 5 million views and made a confident appearance with his grandfather on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Sa Re Ga Ma, Dance India Dance with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Indian Idol where he sang Disco Dancer as a tribute to his grandfather, Rego, who started singing at the age of two, credits his grandfather for his interest in Western and classical music.

A student, a national and an international star Rego B who is juggling his studies along with music, confesses that it indeed is difficult, however it’s worth it when music is passion.

He was born in a family of musicians. When he was 2 years old, he started his training in music from his mother and grandfather. Rego is studying music from RSL Rock Music of London and taking professional training under the singer and music coach Yvie Burnett who is the coach of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and many more and Samantha who is also the coach of celebrated global singers.

An actor by passion, Rego can sing seven languages : Italian, Spanish, English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and rap. He also sang Despacito in Spanish on his cover.

Rego also sings Bhajans, Slokas and Ganesh Vandans and Hanuman Chalisa. His Bollywood favorites are Arijit Singh, Badshah and Raftaar.

From the age of 4, he started performing live on stage with his grandfather, Bappi Lahiri. Apart from Bachcha Party, he has also lent his outstanding vocals to “Football is My Dream’ (2018), Kal Chutti Hai’ (2021) and many more.

Taking the musical legacy forward, Rego is the fourth generation of musicians in the Lahiri family, his great grandparents Bansari Lahir the First Lady musician, Bappi Lahiri, Rema and Bappa Lahiri and now Rego.

Despite being academically busy, Rego has taken an oath to make his family and his country proud.

Even though he’s still young, Rego already has his eyes set for musical domination, following the footsteps of his legendary granddad. Well, Rego's work in the Indian music Industry is being loved across the world!

