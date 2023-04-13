Honey Singh's 'Naagan' is a pure desi track unlike his previous numbers

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for songs like 'Desi Kalakar', 'Brown Rang', 'Blue Eyes' and 'Love Dose', has shared that his new track titled 'Naagan' is his first pure Punjabi track unlike his other songs which had the elements of western urban music.
The rapper describes it as a hard core desi track which is high on its Punjabi richness, coupled with urban tribal hip hop. The track belongs to his album 'Honey 3.0'.
Talking about the song, Honey Singh said: "'Naagan' is unlike anything the audience has seen & heard before. Most of my songs in the past are more urban western, Naagan, however, is totally the opposite, it's very desi & Punjabi."
The video for the song has been shot on a grand scale against the exotic backdrop of Tulum, Mexico.
The rapper further mentioned: "I am humbled by the love and support I have received over the years from my fans. They are my strength, my extended family, as an artist it is my responsibility to entertain my fans with new music and sounds."
The track will hit the airwaves on April 15, 2023.
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in...read more
Diamante Anthony Blackmon — better known to those in the house music world as DJ Mag’s #25 Top 100 DJ or Billboard’s #1 producer - GORDO, previously...read more
MUMBAI: Seven member Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG, whose third single 'Shooting Star' released recently, have come up with a new documentary series...read more
MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who is known for chartbusters such as 'Love Me Like You Do and I Need Your Love, has shared the...read more
MUMBAI: Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan. Recently, Bhuvan had visited a restaurant in New...read more