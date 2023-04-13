Groove Cruise to celebrate milestone 20th anniversary with Miami 2024 sailing

MUMBAI: Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise will celebrate 20 years on the open sea in 2024, adventuring from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas from Wednesday, January 24 - Sunday, January 28, 2024. To cement the impressive milestone, Groove Cruise Miami 2024 will be hosted on the award-winning Norwegian Encore - the largest and most luxurious Groove Cruise ship to date.

Groove Cruise treats everyone as the Captain and invites veterans and newcomers alike to indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime experience aboard the Norwegian Encore. The sailing will feature 96 hours of nonstop music, as well as Groove Cruise’s signature immersive programming which will include 11 stages boasting world-class production, daily themes with curated parties, over 50 artist-hosted activities, beachside destination parties, Whet Foundation volunteer opportunities, mental health panels, producer/DJ album listening and mentorship workshops, and so much more.

Groove Cruise has enlisted world-renowned dance music superstars Tiesto, Diplo and John Summit to headline the 20th anniversary celebration.

GRAMMY award-winning producer Tiesto will make his inaugural Groove Cruise appearance on the 2024 sailing. One of the most influential dance music acts of this generation, Tiesto was the first artist ever to win DJ Mag’s #1 DJ for three consecutive years in a row in 2002-2004, and has since amassed billions of streams across platforms while performing around the globe. Making his long-awaited Groove Cruise debut, Tiesto is slated to headline the private beach party in Great Stirrup Cay.

Adding another legendary dance music icon to the #GCFAM, Diplo will also make his first-ever Groove Cruise performance on the 2024 edition, hosting a highly-coveted takeover from his Higher Ground imprint. The three-time GRAMMY award-winning producer has had quite a career with his various collaborative projects like Major Lazer, Jack U, LSD, Silk City, and more. He launched his underground-focused label Higher Ground in 2019 to pay tribute to his house music roots, and has since curated various label showcases across the globe. The Diplo-hosted Higher Ground takeover on Groove Cruise will feature a range of underground acts and promises to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Following his unforgettable Groove Cruise debut aboard the Orlando 2022 sailing, global party-starter John Summit will make his Groove Cruise Miami debut as a headliner of the 2024 installment. The Beatport chart-shredder will once again deliver an electrifying performance, in addition to hosting Groove Cruise’s first-ever Off The Grid takeover. Tapping label favorites that are famed for igniting dance floors, John Summit’s Off The Grid takeover will be a high-octane marathon of rip-roaring beats.

In addition to the star-studded trio of headliners, Groove Cruise will welcome an impressive medley of genre-crossing acts to make their festival debuts. Transporting the sounds of the underground, Groove Cruise will welcome UK tech-house favorite Biscits, fast-rising techno act Brennen Grey, trance purveyor Craig Connelly, international techno queen Lilly Palmer, London house music ace Deeper Purpose, London-based Joshwa, Croatian born San Pacho, prolific duo Pig&Dan, and house music icon VNSSA. Mija and GG Magree will also make their Groove Cruise debut with collaborative So Tuff So Cute.

Groove Cruise will also welcome back some fan-favorite veteran acts to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Longtime Groove Cruise veterans Gene Farris and Markus Schulz will once again return to bring their own unique blends of electronic music. Other returning artists include Egyptian trance titans Aly & Fila; multifaceted artist Amidy; Incorrect Music boss Anthony Attalla; New York City favorite Boris; masked duo Deepfake; Dutch trance act Factor B; American trance music legends Gabriel & Dresden; house music ace LP Giobbi; a bevy of Ophelia Records favorites such as Gem & Tauri, melodic bass titan MiTiS, and emotive bass wizard Trivecta; renowned electronic music singer Haliene; and psytrance icon Blastoyz.

The lineup also features UK producer and TV personality Joel Corry; LA native Kyle Walker; house duo Max Low; fast-rising house act Ranger Trucco; mau5trap favorite Speaker Honey, and more.

Groove Cruise will take attendees on a 96 hour non stop ride through the curated dance music realms of the Abyss underground, Rising Tides house music, Embark Trance, and Sirens Echo Melodic Bass along with a plethora of uniquely-crafted parties ranging from old school hip hop, disco, and emo night.

In addition to the music programming, Groove Cruise is known for its immersive experiences that educate, connect, and heal its Captains. Some of the highlights include Martian Circus 5D live interactive band, Great Bingo Revival, Frick Frack Blackjack, and more. Fans can also relax and recharge at the Whet Oasis lounge with yoga, breathwork, mediation, and tarot card readings soundtracked by blissful downtempo music. Other activities on Groove Cruise include 80s themed workout “Crusher Camp”, silent disco, drag and burlesque shows, craft stations, comedians, and so much more.

Selected by Porthole Cruise Magazine as the 2020 Editors’ Pick for Best New Ship, the Norwegian Encore will be the newest and largest ship to join the ranks of Groove Cruise’s 20-year history. Spanning an impressive 20 decks above the ocean, the list of onboard amenities feels endless with 40 bars and restaurants, the largest race track at sea for over 1100 feet of pedal-to-the-metal action, 10,000 square foot open-air laser tag arena, and virtual reality interactive gaming including a ride simulator at the Galaxy Pavilion. If that wasn’t enough the ship also hosts an aqua park with 2 multi-story waterslides that extend over the edges of the ship, 8 hot tubs and pools, spa offering and extensive list of treatments: IV hydration, large thermal suite including a snow room, saunas and steam rooms high-tech Pulse fitness center with workout classes, Encore casino, and much more.

Over the last two decades, Groove Cruise has evolved into the world’s “premier floating dance music festival.” The nautical festival brand is famous for championing creative self-expression and curating inclusive environments that welcome attendees to follow their inner compasses toward adventure. Groove Cruise’s central ethos is all about finding your own individual flow, while simultaneously connecting with fellow passengers for a tight-knit, community-oriented experience.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Groove Cruise’s 20th anniversary and purchase one of the last remaining staterooms via https://www.groovecruise.com/miami24

Groove Cruise Miami Press Selects + Assets

Groove Cruise Miami 2024 Press Application

GROOVE CRUISE MIAMI 2024 LINEUP

HEADLINERS (A-Z)

DIPLO PRESENTS HIGHER GROUND

JOHN SUMMIT PRESENTS OFF THE GRID

TIESTO

SUPPORT (A-Z)

ALY & FILA

AMIDY

ANTHONY ATTALLA

BISCITS

BLASTOYZ

BORIS

BRENNEN GREY

CRAIG CONNELLY

DEEPER PURPOSE

DEEPFAKE

DISCO LINES

FACTOR B

GABRIEL & DRESDEN

GEM & TAURI

GENE FARRIS

HALIENE

JOEL CORRY

JOSHWA

KYLE WALKER

LP GIOBBI

LILLY PALMER

MARIE VAUNT

MARKUS SCHULZ

MAX LOW

MAX STYLER

MITIS

NIFRA

PIG&DAN

RANGER TRUCCO

SAN PACHO

SO TUFF SO CUTE

SPEAKER HONEY

TRIVECTA

VNSSA

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z)

ADAM SCOTT

ADINA BUTAR

ALLEY KAY

BRIAN G

BRYAN LUBLINER

CRISPY

DANCETRONAUTS

DANNY OLSON

DAVEY ASPREY

DAVE NEVEN

DENZO

DOC BROWN

DOSE

DRUMS OF THE SUN

FISHERMAN

GRUBE & HOVSEPIAN

J DISKO

K3SS

KEITH CHRISTOPHER

KSOFRESKO

LIZZIE CURIOUS

LUCCIO

MARIE VAUNT

MAX STYLER

NATHAN BLISS

NIKITA PAGE

OLLIE SANDERS

RAQUELELVATE

RICO & MIELLA

RIZZO VASSALO

SCOOTER & LAVELLE

SCOTTY BOY

SHANNON WILLIAMS

TEE SO

TRANCE JESUS

YEARS OF WAR