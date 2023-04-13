RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Apr 2023 14:21 |  By RnMTeam

GORDO announces New Las Vegas Residency with Tao Group Hospitality Las Vegas

Diamante Anthony Blackmon — better known to those in the house music world as DJ Mag’s #25 Top 100 DJ or Billboard’s #1 producer - GORDO, previously Carnage — has announced his return to Tao Group Hospitality in Las Vegas. With summer 2023 just around the corner, GORDO will be taking over iconic venues Tao Beach Dayclub, Marquee Dayclub and Hakkasan Nightclub as Tao Group Hospitality’s newest resident.

Set to bring his globally renowned productions and unrivalled live shows to the company’s iconic day and night clubs, including Tao Beach, Marquee and Hakkasan as their newest resident GORDO is hitting the Las Vegas Strip in full force. With the summer season kicking off in a matter of weeks, now’s the time to lock in your chance to see house music’s absolute finest, GORDO.

Making the announcement, GORDO released a viral video inspired by LeBron James’ infamous decision heard around the world when announcing he was going to play for the Miami Heat– ‘The Decision.’

See Dates Below:
- Sunday April 30 – Marquee Dayclub
- Friday June 16 – Tao Beach
- Sunday Aug 20 – Marquee Dayclub
- Friday Aug 25 – Tao Beach
- Thursday Sept 7 – Hakkasan
- Friday Sept 22 – Tao BeachThursday Oct 12 – Hakkasan

See Dates Below:
- Sunday April 30 – Marquee Dayclub
- Friday June 16 – Tao Beach
- Sunday Aug 20 – Marquee Dayclub
- Friday Aug 25 – Tao Beach
- Thursday Sept 7 – Hakkasan
- Friday Sept 22 – Tao BeachThursday Oct 12 – Hakkasan
“Over a decade ago Marquee believed in Carnage and gave me a shot on the strip, its a crazy honour to return as Gordo and have the opportunity to play across all of Tao Group's incredible new properties...the best is yet to come.”
- Diamante Anthony Blackmon (GORDO)

“We are excited to welcome Gordo back to the Tao Group Hospitality family. As Carnage, he created many memorable experiences for our Las Vegas guests and we expect that to be amplified even more with his return to our venues as Gordo.”
- James Algate, Senior Vice President - Entertainment & Brand Strategy, Tao Group Hospitality

The announcement marks the next step in GORDO’s global takeover, sparked by his neverending ability to raise the conceptual bar while keeping his roots close to his creative core. Sticking to the theme of going full circle, the past year has not only seen the Guatemalan-American hitmaker return to his sonic latin roots with singles like “Hombres y Mujeres,” but bring the glory back to his native Central America, teaming up with Seeds of Learning to build new centers for youth in the region.

Always strides ahead of the curve, as demonstrated by his TARAKA shows, recent stops in South America, Europe, and pending performances at both weekends of Coachella, GORDO’s summer residency with Tao Group Hospitality in Las Vegas is sure to set the agenda for the year in house music. Tickets are sure to sell out fast, so grab them as soon as they go on sale!
GORDO Photo: Lens Media House
About GORDO
Diamante Anthony Blackmon has already helped to define a global musical movement. But now he's doing it again: GORDO is a new house music alias from the artist previously known as Carnage. His quest for this new sound has led to releases such as 'KTM', which became an instant Top 10 hit on the Beatport Main Chart, TARAKA, which was named after his own event series, the techno-infused speaker-rattling ‘Leaving Earth’ with KAS:ST, the widely acclaimed ‘RIZZLA’, and house anthem ‘R U 4REAL’

His release “Hombres y Mujeres” alongside Colombian superstar FEID and recent Latin America tour sees GORDO’s return to his Hispanic roots. The Nicaraguan-American DJ/producer honors his heritage beyond giving back with beats though, as he’s fully committed to helping build schools and education centers in Nicaragua as well as his birth-country of Guatemala with the latest opening its doors in February 2023 in Guatemala’s Nuevo Eden.

Already having established his name among dance music enthusiasts, Diamanté solidified his name as GORDO as he broke ground with 6 production on Drake’s latest dance-infused album ‘Honestly Nevermind’, got crowned #1 producer on Billboard’s Hot 100 producers, and #1 Hispanic DJ by DJ Mag. From here it is all about making the music he wants to. No going back.

Tags
GORDO DJ Mag Las Vegas
Related news
 | 30 Mar 2023

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME: Atlantis Edition announces Enchanted Phase 3 Lineup

MUMBAI: BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME has unveiled the Phase 3 lineup for this year’s star-studded Atlantis Edition, taking fans twenty thousand leagues under the sea with a who’s who of global dance talent.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Gordo announces debut TARAKA event at London’s Studio 338

MUMBAI: Gordo's globally renowned live TARAKA event is officially returning to London, bringing the brand’s underground rave overtones to the Ibiza-themed megaclub Studio 338 on Saturday 24th June.

read more
 | 20 Mar 2023

GORDO opens second central American Learning Center

MUMBAI: Diamanté Anthony Blackmon — better known to those in the house music world as GORDO, or previously Carnage — has once again made good on his promise to help communities like those he grew up in.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

Backstreet Boys plan on returning to Las Vegas for concert series

MUMBAI: American vocal group Backstreet Boys seems to be planning another Las Vegas residency.

read more
 | 20 May 2022

Nominee announced for DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards

MUMBAI: After a three-year hiatus, on the other end of a pandemic, the nominations for DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards have been announced.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

top# 5 articles

1
Udit Narayan all set to perform in 'Faltu'

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan shared his experience of being part of the special episode of fictional drama, 'Faltu', starring Niharika...read more

2
New cross-genre camping festival Cascade Equinox unveils full lineup headlined by Pretty Lights, Goose, Big Wild and more

MUMBAI: Seasoned event organizers Gem & Jam and 4 Peaks Presents have joined forces to produce the first-ever Cascade Equinox Festival, a new...read more

3
Singer Juggy Sandhu and DJ Amann to perform at Baisakhi Bolly Blast

MUMBAI: Baisakhi Bolly Blast, Mumbai's first ever Baisakhi Bash -- an event featuring live musical performances, IPL live screening, and other...read more

4
Nick Cannon says he would be 'all in' to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

MUMBAI: Television personality Nick Cannon would be "all in" to have a baby with singer Taylor Swift because he thinks they would "relate well" to...read more

5
XG launch documentary series shows their journey from trainees to debut

MUMBAI: Seven member Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG, whose third single 'Shooting Star' released recently, have come up with a new documentary series...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games