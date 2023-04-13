Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who is known for chartbusters such as 'Love Me Like You Do and I Need Your Love, has shared the details of her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven.
The album is packed with infectious hits that see Ellie's signature vocals take centre stage while the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, synths and euphoric melodies.
Speaking about the new album, Ellie said, "There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama."
She added, "So that's how this album came together. ('Higher Than Heaven' is) about being passionately in love. But it's a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there's the potential for a crash."
Ellie's most recent album Brightest Blue' was released in July 2020 and was her third #1 studio album in the UK. The record saw Ellie take a more personal and stripped back approach, allowing her fans to take a peek into the more vulnerable side of her songwriting
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan shared his experience of being part of the special episode of fictional drama, 'Faltu', starring Niharika...read more
MUMBAI: Seasoned event organizers Gem & Jam and 4 Peaks Presents have joined forces to produce the first-ever Cascade Equinox Festival, a new...read more
MUMBAI: Television personality Nick Cannon would be "all in" to have a baby with singer Taylor Swift because he thinks they would "relate well" to...read more
Diamante Anthony Blackmon — better known to those in the house music world as DJ Mag’s #25 Top 100 DJ or Billboard’s #1 producer - GORDO, previously...read more
MUMBAI: Baisakhi Bolly Blast, Mumbai's first ever Baisakhi Bash -- an event featuring live musical performances, IPL live screening, and other...read more