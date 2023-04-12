Singer Shilpa Rao Celebrates Birthday in Bali with a Concert Performance

MUMBAI: ‘Besharam Rang’ singer Shilpa Rao is set to celebrate her birthday in Bali today, April 11, 2023, with a special concert performance. The singer, who has been making waves in the Indian music industry for over 15 years, has had a successful start to the year with two solo female songs from blockbuster movies 'Pathan' and 'PS-2' under her belt.
Rao's career has been marked by numerous hits such as "Bulleya," "Tose Naina," "Roz Roz," "Subhanallah," "Ishq Shava," "Ghungroo," and her latest hit "Besharam Rang." Her impressive repertoire has earned her several accolades, including ‘The Best Playback Singer’ at ‘The Star Screen Awards’ (2009), ‘Best Music Debut – Coke Studio2’ at ‘The Global Indian Music Academy Awards,’ and 'The Best Playback Singer' at the Filmfare Awards (2020) for "Ghungroo-War."
"I am excited to celebrate my birthday in Bali, and I am grateful to all my fans for their continued support," says Shilpa Rao. "It's been an amazing year for me so far, and I can't wait to perform at the concert tomorrow and share my music with everyone."
Shilpa Rao's birthday concert is set to take place today, April 11, 2023, in Bali, where she will perform some of her biggest hits for her fans.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more
MUMBAI: Ontario country artists are coming together to share untold stories about mental illness and mental health in a benefit concert for the...read more
MUMBAI: Pioneering Indian folk fusion band, Indian Ocean announces the release of their eighth album ‘Tu Hai’ which arrives on May 5, 2022 across...read more
MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s leading short video platform is excited to announce the launch of season 2 of Hipi G.O.A.T., a nationwide digital singing...read more
MUMBAI: Leveling up from every angle, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer BoyWithUke unveils new single entitled “Out Of Reach”...read more
MUMBAI: Today sees pop megastar Ellie Goulding reveal details of her hotly anticipated fifth studio album “Higher Than Heaven”. Alongside this...read more