Singer Shilpa Rao Celebrates Birthday in Bali with a Concert Performance

MUMBAI: ‘Besharam Rang’ singer Shilpa Rao is set to celebrate her birthday in Bali today, April 11, 2023, with a special concert performance. The singer, who has been making waves in the Indian music industry for over 15 years, has had a successful start to the year with two solo female songs from blockbuster movies 'Pathan' and 'PS-2' under her belt.

Rao's career has been marked by numerous hits such as "Bulleya," "Tose Naina," "Roz Roz," "Subhanallah," "Ishq Shava," "Ghungroo," and her latest hit "Besharam Rang." Her impressive repertoire has earned her several accolades, including ‘The Best Playback Singer’ at ‘The Star Screen Awards’ (2009), ‘Best Music Debut – Coke Studio2’ at ‘The Global Indian Music Academy Awards,’ and 'The Best Playback Singer' at the Filmfare Awards (2020) for "Ghungroo-War."

"I am excited to celebrate my birthday in Bali, and I am grateful to all my fans for their continued support," says Shilpa Rao. "It's been an amazing year for me so far, and I can't wait to perform at the concert tomorrow and share my music with everyone."

Shilpa Rao's birthday concert is set to take place today, April 11, 2023, in Bali, where she will perform some of her biggest hits for her fans.