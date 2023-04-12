RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2023 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shilpa Rao Celebrates Birthday in Bali with a Concert Performance

MUMBAI: ‘Besharam Rang’ singer Shilpa Rao is set to celebrate her birthday in Bali today, April 11, 2023, with a special concert performance. The singer, who has been making waves in the Indian music industry for over 15 years, has had a successful start to the year with two solo female songs from blockbuster movies 'Pathan' and 'PS-2' under her belt.

Rao's career has been marked by numerous hits such as "Bulleya," "Tose Naina," "Roz Roz," "Subhanallah," "Ishq Shava," "Ghungroo," and her latest hit "Besharam Rang." Her impressive repertoire has earned her several accolades, including ‘The Best Playback Singer’ at ‘The Star Screen Awards’ (2009), ‘Best Music Debut – Coke Studio2’ at ‘The Global Indian Music Academy Awards,’ and 'The Best Playback Singer' at the Filmfare Awards (2020) for "Ghungroo-War."

"I am excited to celebrate my birthday in Bali, and I am grateful to all my fans for their continued support," says Shilpa Rao. "It's been an amazing year for me so far, and I can't wait to perform at the concert tomorrow and share my music with everyone."

Shilpa Rao's birthday concert is set to take place today, April 11, 2023, in Bali, where she will perform some of her biggest hits for her fans.

Tags
Singer Shilpa Rao The Global Indian Music Academy Bulleya Songs music
Related news
 | 12 Apr 2023

Indian Ocean Announce New Album 'Tu Hai'

MUMBAI: Pioneering Indian folk fusion band, Indian Ocean announces the release of their eighth album ‘Tu Hai’ which arrives on May 5, 2022 across all major streaming platforms.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2023

Hipi G.O.A.T Season 2: India’s biggest digital singing contest is back with a bang

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s leading short video platform is excited to announce the launch of season 2 of Hipi G.O.A.T., a nationwide digital singing competition, packed with fun-filled, pitch-and-video-perfect challenges.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2023

SANAM goes from chocolate to chiseled

MUMBAI: The band recently released their new single, ‘Aur Iss Dil Mein’ and have received praise for the track and their new look.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2023

Ellie Goulding announces new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ out

MUMBAI: Today sees pop megastar Ellie Goulding reveal details of her hotly anticipated fifth studio album “Higher Than Heaven”. Alongside this announcement Ellie has shared a new track from the forthcoming album, “Let It Die”, which is available to stream now.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2023

Reliance Jewels unveils the majestic Thanjavur collection, inspired by the heritage city of Thanjavur, for Akshaya Tritiya 2023

MUMBAI: Reliance Jewels, one of the most trusted jewellery brands of India, has launched an exquisite jewellery collection, Thanjavur, to mark the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

Believe announces exclusive distribution deal with Panorama Music, further expanding into Bollywood OST market

Panorama Music, founded by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Phatak played an instrumental role in...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ontario Country artists organize benefit concert for CAMH

MUMBAI: Ontario country artists are coming together to share untold stories about mental illness and mental health in a benefit concert for the...read more

2
Indian Ocean Announce New Album 'Tu Hai'

MUMBAI: Pioneering Indian folk fusion band, Indian Ocean announces the release of their eighth album ‘Tu Hai’ which arrives on May 5, 2022 across...read more

3
Hipi G.O.A.T Season 2: India’s biggest digital singing contest is back with a bang

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s leading short video platform is excited to announce the launch of season 2 of Hipi G.O.A.T., a nationwide digital singing...read more

4
BOYWITHUKE releases new single "OUT OF REACH"

MUMBAI: Leveling up from every angle, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer BoyWithUke unveils new single entitled “Out Of Reach”...read more

5
Ellie Goulding announces new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ out

MUMBAI: Today sees pop megastar Ellie Goulding reveal details of her hotly anticipated fifth studio album “Higher Than Heaven”. Alongside this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games